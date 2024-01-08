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Randy Black's avatar
Randy Black
Jan 8, 2024

This is why Anna Von Reitz of Big Lake, Alaska has the American State National non-corporate govt up and running in all 50 states so members escape the liens. It took 20 years to process.

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GMS4
Jan 8, 2024

Just last nite, I tried to explains this to lib friends and as u might figure out, I am in enemy camp lol. Thanks for article, I will print it out and give them an evening tease!

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