Mexican Naval personnel in RIMPAC 2024

Mexico City. Personnel from the Mexican Navy (Semar) concluded their participation in the largest multinational maritime exercise in the world, called “RIMPAC 2024”, which took place from June 26 to August 2 near Hawaii.

This naval exercise “fosters a maritime training environment with the highest standards, prioritizing multinational cooperation and trust, in order to strengthen interoperability between nations.” Representatives from Germany, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Colombia, South Korea, Denmark, Ecuador, United States, Philippines, France, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Netherlands, Peru, United Kingdom, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Tonga participated in it.

A total force of 38 ships, three submarines, 14 land forces, more than 150 aircraft and more than 25 thousand elements participated in this operation.

For its part, the Mexican Navy Task Force was composed of an amphibious warfare ship ARM “Usumacinta” (A-412), a long-range oceanic patrol ship ARM “Juárez” (POLA-101), a Panther helicopter, a Combined Staff and a Command Group, an Amphibious Company, Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) teams; Maritime Search and Rescue (SAR), Search, Location and Neutralization of Explosive Ordnance (BLONAE), as well as naval health personnel, underwater work, totaling 580 naval elements.

Among the activities that were carried out, the ship ARM “Juárez” (POLA-101) carried out naval fire support exercises, anti-submarine and surface warfare theaters, boarding and inspection of vessels, as well as navigation on its flight deck with various aircraft.

The Semar highlighted that the Long Range Oceanic Patrol (POLA-101) carried out, for the first time in RIMPAC, various refuelings at sea in all its storage capacity with the USNS “Washington Chambers” (T-AKE-11) ship of the United States Navy, thereby projecting the naval power of the Federation at sea for a longer time, without the need to enter port.

On the other hand, the ARM ship “Usumacinta” (A-412) carried out “exercises in the surface war theater, in addition to carrying out amphibious landing practices, as well as operations with the Panther helicopter for search and rescue at sea, insertion of inspection groups by fast rope with Marine personnel, medical evacuation exercises and navigation between various foreign and national units.”

Meanwhile, the Semar Amphibious Company carried out military operations in urban terrain, jungle; reconnaissance and surveillance with Special Forces personnel, tactical and combat medicine, as well as jungle, beach, and beach-ship operations for amphibious landing.

As for the expeditionary component, it conducted exercises to search for, neutralize and disrupt explosive devices, as well as diving immersions. It is worth noting that the Mexican BLONAE team obtained second place in the RIMPAC Explosive Ordnance Disposal competition, out of a total of five countries.