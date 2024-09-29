El fiscal Rosendo Gómez Piedra, titular de la Unidad Especial de Investigación y Litigación para el caso Ayotzinapa, tiene a su cargo desde hace dos años las investigaciones relacionadas con la desaparición de los 43 normalistas en la FGR. Foto ‘La Jornada’

By Gustavo Castillo García - September 28, 2024

Mexico City. The Special Investigation and Litigation Unit for the Ayotzinapa Case (UEILCA) is working on rehabilitating the investigations initiated between 2014 and 2015 and will act against 65 people who were directly related to the abduction and disappearance of the 43 students from Ayotzinapa, including leaders of Guerreros Unidos, former mayor of Iguala José Luis Abarca, as well as municipal police officers from Iguala, Cocula and Huitzuco, according to reports and authorities consulted by La Jornada.

Authorities who were interviewed said that based on this work, they expect that towards the end of 2025, sentencing will begin against those involved in the disappearance, given the new evidence collected.

To date, more than 300 pieces of evidence have been integrated into the main files to support the accusations against those involved in the disappearance.

Prosecutor Rosendo Gómez Piedra, who has been directing the UEILCA, has in recent months re-arrested 19 of the 65 suspects judges released in 2019 on the grounds that they had been tortured.

Federal Judge Samuel Ventura Ramos was the one who in 2019 ordered the release of 24 police officers from Cocula, Iguala and Huitzuco, as well as members of the Guerreros Unidos crime cartel involved in the disappearance of the 43 students.

Based on Judge Ventura Ramos’s orders, 77 alleged perpetrators were released, including Gildardo López Astudillo, El Cabo Gil, identified as one of the regional leaders of Guerreros Unidos who knew about the abductions and allegedly ordered the murder of a group of students in the early hours of September 27, 2014.

These releases occurred, sources said, because the collegiate court and Judge Ventura Ramos ordered the Attorney General's Office (PGR) to carry out Istanbul Protocols on the accused within 10 days, when these tests take three months.

It was not until 2022 that the UEILCA, by then under the direction of Gómez Piedra, took up the files and searched them for evidence that had not been made inadmissible by acts of torture.

“As the files can be rehabilitated, they are working from the perspective of forced disappearance and not the crime of kidnapping,” sources said. “Furthermore, the Istanbul Protocols have been carried out and it has been confirmed that in 57 of the most emblematic cases – among which is that of El Cabo Gil – there were no human rights violations. Therefore, 12 arrest warrants have already been executed against those who participated in the disappearance of the students and there are 13 more warrants already granted.”

Currently, the UEILCA has 135 files in process. There are 151 people being prosecuted, of which 120 are in preventive detention and 31 are on conditional release or house arrest, as is the case of former attorney general of the republic, Jesús Murillo Karam.

The UEILCA maintains criminal case 04/2018 in court proceedings. In this case, Mayor José Luis Abarca is accused of causing the deaths of two members of the Avispones team, as well as the deaths of a taxi driver and a female teacher, in Iguala on September 26, 2014.

Abarca is also accused in case 01/2022 of causing the forced disappearance of a group of students other than the 43 from Ayotzinapa, and in cases 15/2022 and 102/2014 he is accused of organized crime.

That same night, while the international spotlight focused on the normalistas, another equally tragic event occurred on the roads of Iguala: the attack on the Avispones of Chilpancingo, a third-division soccer team. After winning a match in Iguala, the Avispones returned home celebrating, but their bus was intercepted and violently attacked by municipal police and hitmen who, according to reports, confused it with one of the vehicles carrying the missing Ayotzinapa students.

The attack left David Josué García Evangelista, a 15 -year -old known as "El Zurdito", and Víctor Manuel Lugo, the bus driver, dead. https://laverdadnoticias.com/mexico/A-10-anos-del-caso-Ayotzinapa-Los-Avispones-las-victimas-olvidadas-de-la-tragedia-20240926-0119.html

Mayor Abarca is serving a 60-year prison sentence for homicide of seven social activists, among them Arturo Hernández Carmona.

At the same time, Abarca's wife, María de los Ángeles Pineda Villa, faces two criminal cases for organized crime.

Twenty arrest warrants have been issued against military personnel pursuant to these investigations. Criminal proceedings have been initiated against two generals for organized crime, since eye-witnesses claim that they protected drug shipments from Guerreros Unidos to the United States.

Another 15 members of the Army were accused of forced disappearance by omission because they were aware of what was happening on the night of September 26 in Iguala.