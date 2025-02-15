Real Raw News

Tren de Aragua crime bosses: Juan Guaidó, Carlos Vecchio, Leopoldo López

US Special Forces on Thursday rescued seven American children guarded by child traffickers in a maze of subterranean tunnels beneath Dallas, Texas, a source in General Eric M. Smith’s office told Real Raw News.

On Wednesday evening, the source said, the General received a tip from a prior service Marine and current Dallas County police officer a tip that Venezuelan gang members were holding several children hostage near San Jacinto Street in what was once called the Dallas Pedestrian Network, a system of grade-separated walkways covering thirty-six city blocks of downtown Dallas. [6 times 6 - Editor]

The subterranean labyrinth was once envisioned as a solution to urban congestion. Construction began in the early 1970s to connect buildings, garages, and parks, creating a climate-controlled oasis for pedestrians; the planners promised a convenient and comfortable way to navigate downtown Dallas, shielding residents and visitors from harsh weather. It was a bold and innovative concept for its time. But as the city evolved, the tunnels fell into disuse, and today, while still accessible in some areas, have become largely forgotten. Now, they are frequented by the homeless, social media influencers seeking photographs, and, we now know, child trafficking cartels.

According to our source, Gen. Smith didn’t question the tipster’s integrity but asked him why he hadn’t notified his Dallas Police Department superiors or the FBI, the governing body that investigates child abductions. The informant reportedly said he distrusted his immediate supervisors and the feds, and sent the general a photograph he had taken showing a masked gunman shoving a young boy into a tunnel entrance. He told Gen. Smith he had a “feeling” the kids might soon be moved elsewhere or taken south of the border.

Our source said the story put the General in a tough predicament, as White Hats are now expected to not only trust but work alongside alphabet agencies.

“I’ve told you before, Michael, the FBI was our sworn enemy, and now we’re expected to kiss and make up. It’s confusing as hell. How do we know the agents-in-charge we speak with are on the up and up? Forty-five days ago, they were pulling guns on us, and now that Trump’s back and Patel has been confirmed we should have a communal hug?” our source said.

General Smith, he added, erred on the side of caution and called on his allies at US Army Special Operations Command to investigate the tipster’s story.

Gen. Smith had conferred with Lt. Gen. Kenneth E. Tovo and asked whether a 5th Special Force Group “A-Team” was available to infiltrate the tunnels and eliminate child traffickers without causing harm to any children held hostage. In response, Gen. Tovo parroted a now-famous truism from the docudrama Sound of Freedom: God’s children are not for sale. He said his soldiers would save the kids or die trying.

Full story

See also:

#illegalmines