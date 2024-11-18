The earth will behold the glory that holds back levels of evil from disrupting, interrupting, and deceiving at the level that you have seen it. This is my time now. - Yeshua

FULL TRANSCRIPT:

I have spoken to you before and I say to you again: what you’re entering into—you’ve walked through a door now. You’ve walked through a door that leads to a reset, and this is my time.

As I have spoken to you of a great reset that shall come, when you see what I shall unfold in this day, you will certainly say, “Look at what the Lord has done!”

The globalists spoke, and they did not realize that they prophesied when they said there is a reset that they desired. But I remind you of what I did in the days of Israel and in the pursuit of those that came from Egypt. Pharaoh and his army, I released the pillar of cloud by day and the fire by night to put a distance between them and my people, the nation that I had favored, and the reset that I would bring unto a people.

I speak this because there are certain things that you walked through, that you saw, that you felt, that you experienced, that had to do with evil. But yet I say to you, Pharaoh and his army could not touch my nation, for evil was restrained, interfered with, disrupted.

And this I speak to you in this hour of reset: you will see that there are certain levels of evil that will not have a voice or influence.

I said to you, “Woke would go broke,” and I tell you, it shall be shaken and no more. You will see what I will do to stand for the children of the earth.

No law and those who perpetrate evil will be able to stop the abolition of what concerns children. This will begin to take place, and it will happen all over the world.

And I say to you who have fallen in a place of despair in Canada, I said I would make this North America the Great and would join the hands of the man that I would restore in the land, and he would reach out, and he would join hands with you, Canada, and with Mexico.

This will begin to take place. Watch what happens to you, Canada. Oh, you will break away, but there will be an independence that shall arise. For you will see that I will stomp out the attempts of liberalism to arise in a new season.

And in you, Canada, they will say, “What is this? We must vote again? What is this, that we are given a chance to reset our nation and its leadership?” I will do it, says the Lord, to show you that I have come to disrupt so that I may set it in order, a new day to you, O Canada.

As my reset has happened in the earth, you will see it. I will take you through. I will take you through, and you will see a great four years. But there will be a test that will come in ’29. What will you decide? Because of the prosperity that you experience, shall 2030 and beyond—the decade—be the decade of the full manifestation of the Golden Era that I have promised?

I speak to you, for there will be many changes. Watch what will happen in Russia, says the Spirit of God. I will take the grip of the bear off the nations for a season, and there will be something that shall arise out of Russia. For there shall be a great shaking and an awakening that shall come, and you will hear it.

You will hear it as there is a liberty and a freedom that will come in the expressions of worship all through Russia. And even the leadership shall say, “We have bowed the knee to Yeshua, and we welcome the expression of the Christ in our land.”

And this will bring a great reset.

It’s coming to you, Ukraine, very quickly. And out of the ashes shall come beauty and a swift change of your leadership, and your headship shall follow. Because I will rebuild the waste places, Ukraine, and I will set leadership that is not fake, false, corrupt, or evil.

I will bring one who will come to power, who will rule strong, with a woman. And when you see this, Ukraine, rejoice, for the days of restoration shall take place.

And suddenly, then, look to the east as something underneath is beginning to break forth in this reset. It is the sound of the underground church, and you will begin to see.

They will say, “We will now allow certain expressions of those who profess the Christ in our land.” And you will say, “Impossible! In red China? Ha!”

This is my reset, says the Spirit of God, and this shall flow out through Asia. And for a season, North Korea and South Korea shall join their hands of great peace, and this shall be a precursor of what shall follow, as there shall be one Korea in the reset that I have proclaimed and announced.

And this shall carry over into the islands of the sea. And Taiwan, you shall experience an expression of freedom that will not have the dragon’s fire that threatens you.

Because for a season, the earth will behold the glory that holds back levels of evil from disrupting, interrupting, and deceiving at the level that you have seen it.

This is my time now, says the Spirit of God.

This reset is not just about the nations. It’s about the people of the nations. It’s about you. And I declare that 2025 is the year of reset. It’s the year of my fight, and I will reset things.

I’m about to bring a freedom that you have dreamed of regarding your dreams, your desires. There are things that you have looked at, that you’ve desired, that you’ve wanted—homes, cars, your own business. You’ve dreamed of what this would be like and what that would be like.

I’ve come to fulfill the dreams because of the injustice that took place, and I’m resetting you to bring you into even the greatest financial experience that the nations have ever experienced. And this shall fall upon you, your businesses, and your own wealth.

This golden era is not just words; it’s to give back to you, the people of the Lord, the reward.

I want us to do this. Those of you that are watching—just stretch your hands and say, “God, if that’s what you’re saying, I hold my hand out. You know the desires of my heart. You know what I need. You know what I ask, even before I ask. I receive your reward. I receive your blessings. Let me be a blessing to others as you have blessed me.”

Amen.