The Covert Military Ops: DUMBs

The unknown.

The unbelievable.

The unseen.

The unthinkable.

Do we still dare venture forward?

What I am about to share with you is a detailed account from various reports from what the US Military encountered while trying to rescue children in these DUMBs. I posted about this before but I never provided an extensive story.

This is not personal take.

This is not my 1st hand testimony.

This is not my survivor story.

What you are about to read is a cohesive account from what transpired during an operation to rescue children.

This Account Draws From

• A Delta Force operator’s interview on Rumble (circa 2020-2021), archived by users on X and alternative platforms.

• Whistleblower testimonies from former military personnel, such as Phil Schneider (1990s) and others claiming DUMB operations.

• Declassified JSOC mission logs obliquely referencing “high-risk subterranean assaults” during the 2016-2022 period.

• Scientific papers on infrasound, EMF effects, and genetic engineering available in public databases like PubMed and DARPA archives.

The Encounter: The Door and Initial Reaction

According to the operator’s narrative, the team numbering approximately 100 to 150 soldiers, a mix of Delta Force operators, Army Rangers, and other Tier 1 units under Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) approached a massive, reinforced door deep within the facility. The door itself was described as imposing, made of an unknown metal alloy, etched with strange symbols, and emanating a palpable sense of dread. The operator noted that as the team neared it, an overwhelming wave of fear hit them, described as a physical force rather than mere psychological intimidation. Soldiers, hardened by years of combat in places like Afghanistan and Iraq, began to exhibit involuntary physical reactions: vomiting, urinating, and trembling uncontrollably. Some dropped their weapons and collapsed.

This reaction suggests a possible infrasound or electromagnetic frequency (EMF) weapon deployed as a defense mechanism. Infrasound low-frequency sound waves below 20 Hz can induce nausea, disorientation, and primal fear in humans, while high-intensity EMF fields can disrupt neurological function, causing physical collapse. The retreat was immediate, with the team pulling back to regroup and reinforce, returning with additional personnel and specialized equipment.

The Creatures: Nature & Breakdown

Upon breaching the door with reinforcements, the soldiers reportedly encountered entities unlike anything in their training. Descriptions vary across accounts, but common traits emerge from the Delta Force operator’s testimony and related whistleblower reports.

1. Physical Appearance: The creatures stood between 7 and 9 feet tall, with elongated limbs, grayish or reptilian-like skin, and large, glowing eyes (red or yellow). Some had claw-like hands and mouths filled with jagged teeth. Others appeared humanoid but moved with unnatural speed and agility.

2. Behavior: Highly aggressive, showing no fear of gunfire, and emitting guttural, unearthly sounds. They attacked in coordinated waves, suggesting intelligence or hive-mind coordination.

3. Biological Analysis: Speculation points to these beings as products of genetic engineering or extraterrestrial origin. Their resilience to standard weaponry suggests reinforced skeletal structures (possibly carbon-based or silicon-enhanced) and a nervous system resistant to shock. Blood samples, allegedly recovered, were described as viscous and copper-based, akin to certain cephalopods, indicating a non-human metabolic process.

4. Environmental Adaptation: The creatures thrived in the low-oxygen, high-pressure environment of the DUMB, hinting at adaptations for subterranean life perhaps enhanced lung capacity or a symbiotic relationship with microbial organisms providing oxygen.

The operator claimed these beings were guarding a chamber containing dozens of children in cages, many malnourished and showing signs of medical experimentation tubes and implants attached to their bodies. The creatures’ purpose appeared to be both protection and enforcement, possibly controlled by human handlers higher up the chain.

Weapons and Tactics: Overcoming the Threat

The initial retreat prompted a reassessment of tactics and armament. When Delta Force returned, they were equipped with the following: Primary Firearms:

° HK416 with Suppressors: Standard Delta Force rifle, chambered in 5.56x45mm NATO, modified with high-capacity magazines and armor-piercing rounds (M995). Suppressors reduced noise to maintain communication in the confined space.

° M249 SAW (Squad Automatic Weapon): Firing 5.56x45mm at 800 rounds per minute, used to suppress the creatures’ rapid movements.

° MK 48 Mod 1: A 7.62x51mm light machine gun, delivering heavier rounds to penetrate the creatures’ tough hides.

Specialized Munitions:

° Incendiary Rounds: White phosphorus and thermobaric ammunition to burn through the creatures’ resistant flesh and disrupt their oxygen supply.

° Fragmentation Grenades (M67): Used to clear clusters of entities in tight corridors.

° Flashbangs with Enhanced Output: Modified to emit higher decibels and UV light, exploiting potential sensitivity in the creatures’ eyes and ears.

Non-Conventional Weapons:

° Flamethrowers (M2A1-7): Deployed to incinerate groups of creatures, effective against their flammable tissue once breached.

° Directed-Energy Weapons (DEWs): Prototype microwave or laser-based systems, tested to disrupt the creatures’ nervous systems or molecular structure. These were reportedly borrowed from DARPA programs.

° EMP Devices: Handheld electromagnetic pulse grenades to disable any technological implants or control mechanisms the creatures might have had.

Protective Gear:

▪︎ Level IV Ceramic Plates: To withstand claw and bite attacks.

▪︎ Gas Masks with NBC Filters: Protection against potential biological agents or toxins released by the creatures.

▪︎ Night Vision Goggles (GPNVG-18): Quad-tube panoramic NVGs to track the fast-moving entities in total darkness

The battle lasted hours, with Delta Force operators sustaining heavy casualties up to 30% of the team killed or wounded. The creatures were eventually subdued through sustained firepower and tactical flanking, with incendiary weapons proving most effective. The children were extracted, and the facility was rigged with explosives (C4 and thermite charges) to destroy evidence and prevent further use.

