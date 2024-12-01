A Donald Trump parody account on Rumble has re-posted a video animation from early 2022, in which Canadian PM Justin Trudeau is run over by a truck just as he is about to begin a “press conference” from an undisclosed location.

The parody account, called Il Donaldo Trumpo, began as an attempt by Trump’s social media team to get back on Twitter after the president was banned from the platform in 2021.

Newsweek Jan 31, 2022

I believe Il Donaldo Trumpo was also banned by Twitter, but not before it went on several other platforms, including Rumble, where Trump’s team continues to inform, reassure, motivate and entertain his legions of adoring supporters.

WATCH the 30-second video of Trudeau getting run over, titled “ADIOS, LOSER!!!”

No Q follower doubted the meaning of the video: Trudeau had been arrested. Trump’s team re-posted it today to tell us that the man who met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago wasn’t Justin Trudeau, but a double.

On January 29, 2022, as a large convoy of Canadian truckers arrived in Ottowa to demand the repeal of a vaccine mandate, the Trudeau and his family were moved from the official residence to an undisclosed location. Although there was a claim that the prime minister was still in Ottowa, a man who looked like Trudeau was spotted on Vancouver Island in British Colombia. However, the man seen in BC could have been an actor preparing for the role of a lifetime.

Here’s the video of Trudeau’s January 31, 2022 press conference, which could easily have been made with CGI.