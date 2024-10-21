Havana. Hurricane Oscar made landfall yesterday in eastern Cuba with maximum sustained winds of 130 km per hour (category 1). This occurred at a time when the island's electrical grid collapsed again, the third failure in 72 hours and a setback in the government's efforts to restore power.

Five countries have offered to help, according to Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, who wrote on X: "We appreciate the efforts and immediate support offered by the governments of Venezuela, Mexico, Colombia, Russia and Barbados to deal with the current situation of the national electrical energy system. Cuba is in talks to finalise the receipt of this aid."

President Miguel Díaz-Canel warned there will be a rigorous response to disturbing the peace in the midst of the blackout. In a government meeting broadcast by Noticiero Estelar, the president, dressed in a military uniform, said that people who try to "disturb the peace" and who participate in vandalism "will be prosecuted to the full extent of revolutionary laws."

Some "act under guidelines given to them by the operators of the Cuban counterrevolution from abroad," he added.

At the same time, in certain neighborhoods of the capital, protests over the lack of electricity were reported. Several women with children in their arms went out with pots and pans last night in the populous Santos Suárez neighborhood. Another group closed a street in Centro Habana with garbage barricades, according to Agence France-Presse.

At the same time, in certain neighborhoods of the capital, protests over the lack of electricity were reported. Several women with children in their arms went out with pots and pans last night in the populous Santos Suárez neighborhood. Another group closed a street in Centro Habana with garbage barricades, according to Agence France-Presse.

In previous messages on X, the president acknowledged that the problems with the electricity system continue to be "complex" and marked by strong instability. He insisted that the energy crisis stems from the lack of imported fuels due to the U.S. blockade, and stressed that this situation caused the "disconnection" last Friday, which according to specialists is the worst incident that can occur in a country.

"Work was immediately carried out, and a level of connection was achieved. But another disconnection occurred on Saturday and work was carried out all night and into the early morning. Yesterday morning and afternoon, when a more favourable situation was expected, a disconnection occurred again and work is once again being done to seek greater stability for the system," Díaz-Canel explained.

The Minister of Energy and Mines, Vicente de la O Levy, explained that priority is given to restoring electricity to the hospital sector and pumping water to the population.

Hurricane Oscar was "an additional inconvenience," he said, as it affects the eastern end of the island, where "strong points" of electrical generation are located.

De la O Levy acknowledged that the situation in the electrical system is "very tense" due to the state of the thermoelectric plants, which have been in operation for decades without spare parts to guarantee their proper maintenance, due to the U.S. blockade.

Non-essential school and administrative work remains suspended until Wednesday in response to Oscar and post-storm recovery, as well as work on the electrical system.

In the face of the emergency, many began to cook in the streets with improvised wood stoves before food spoiled in the refrigerators.

Meanwhile, information was shared on social networks about LP gas delivery points and places selling prepared foods, and a slogan accompanied some announcements: "In the face of contingencies, solutions."

At the same time, the authorities organized measures to deal with the hurricane, which made landfall near Baracoa and Guantanamo, with heavy rain and thunderstorms, according to the Forecast Center of the Cuban Meteorological Institute. The storm is expected to weaken over eastern Cuba before turning northeastward and approaching the central Bahamas.

* * *

