Americans and Venezuelans are being told two stories, neither of which is entirely accurate
Military Leaders Rebuke Democratic Lawmakers’ Demands to Disobey President Trump
November 20, 2025
Several senior military leaders have issued a sharp rebuke to Democratic lawmakers demanding assurances that the Armed Forces will cease obeying President Donald J. Trump’s “unconstitutional” orders, a source in General Eric M. Smith’s office told Real Raw News.
Over the last week, brass at the Army’s 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions, the Corps’ 2nd Marine Division, the Navy’s 4th, 5th, and 7th Fleets, and the Air Force’s 2nd Bomb Wing have fielded a phalanx of phone calls from Dems enraged about the military’s presence in the Caribbean Sea and domestic deployments.
“Email boxes blowing up and phones ringing off the hook,” our source said.
Frenzied lawbreakers such as Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), Mark Kelley (D-AZ), Jason Crow (D-CO), AOC (D-NY), and Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) are among the horde of Dems harassing Armed Forces leaders. The haranguing became so intolerable that the 82nd Airborne Division Commander, Major General Brandon Tegtmeier, had to conscript “call screeners” to filter calls. AOC and her aids, our source said, made over 100 calls to Gen. Tegtmeier’s office, demanding he renounce Trump as a “traitor” and refuse any orders calling for troops to be deployed in Venezuela or in support of ICE on United States soil. AOC’s people told Gen. Tegtmeier’s cadre that members of the Armed Forces, unlike President Trump, had no
prosecutorial immunity and that if the general put troops in Caracas or D.C., he’d be convicted of treason and executed after “Democrats win Congress in 2026 and the White House in 2028.”
House Representative Elissa Slotkin apparently had the 2nd Marine Division Commander, Major General Farrell J. Sullivan, on speed dial. From Monday to Wednesday, she called his adjunct 47 times, cautioning him against deploying Marines aboard US warships into Venezuela.
“She laughably called POTUS’ war on drugs’ a ‘war crime.’ She’s delusional and has severe Trump Derangement Syndrome,” our source said. After the 35th call, Gen. Tegtmeier’s assistant blocked her personal phone number, but that didn’t stop her. She started using “call spoofing” software to beat the block,” our source said.
Gen. Sullivan personally answered the 47 call, warning Slotkin that if the harassment continued, his Marines would make her a “special project” and visit her home. “You’re not the commander-in-chief, President Trump is, and if this bullshit doesn’t stop ASAP, you’re in for a rude awakening,” he told her.
Meanwhile, Hakeem Jeffries’ fingers must have gone numb from dialing 4th Fleet Commander Rear Admiral Carlos Sardiello’s line 35 times in two days. “US Navy ships operating off the coast of Venezuela must immediately return to US territorial waters; otherwise, you’ll be responsible for blindly following Trump instead of the Constitution, to which you swore an oath, and will be held accountable. “You’re Hispanic, how can you betray your own people?” Jeffries asked him.
Jeffries hadn’t done his research. “I was born in Fremont, California, and my father was born in Calabria [Italy]. I serve my country; you destroy it. I stand with my president, a patriot, and not your definition of patriotism, you traitor,” Adm. Sardiello admonished Jeffries.
Even Gen. Smith, a war hero and a true American patriot, caught the brunt of Democratic discontent. Twenty-seven Democratic Senators and House Representatives launched a unified assault on Quantico and Camp Pendleton offices, placing nearly 200 calls over three days in which they accused him of supporting an egregious sex offender who once said he wished he could date his own daughter.
“I answer only to the President of the United States,” General Smith told his detractors. “I’ll see you at GITMO.”
His patriotic responses harkened back to January 2021, when his predecessor, General David H. Berger, told the late demoness Nancy Pelosi, “We don’t work for you,” after she implored him to send Marines to the Capitol on J6 to ensure that then-VP Michael Pence certified the electoral results.
“So many damn traitors,” our source said. “We’ll be refilling Alligator Alcatraz pretty soon, but with Deep Staters instead of illegals.”
Note: I have a lot of people asking me to comment on the Epstein stuff. I really don’t have anything to add to the conversation now. I say now, as I’ve said in the past, America deserves complete and unredeacted access to everything.
Sorry for slow content, I’m presently serving jury duty on a homicide trial, which tends to take more than a few days to end.
Meanwhile, in Venezuela, the people are told by their top security chief that Trump has rejected the “Rubio-Hegseth” plan to attempt to overthrow Venezuela’s constitutional government and has opted for dialogue—which has been ongoing since the beginning of Trump’s current term.
Diosdado Cabello - Con el Mazo Dando
November 19, 2025
1:26:42 I’ve been saying for ages that Trump knows perfectly well that his own team is teeming with characters so nefarious that they seem to have been raised in a damp basement. Diosdado, that kind of animal doesn’t wait for [Trump to make] mistakes: they desire them and savor them in advance. They dream of Trump stumbling again in his foreign policy toward Venezuela so they can appear, puffed up with ego, giving Trump advice on how to salvage the situation, when in reality all they want is to see him fail.
That is the real reason why Blondie decided to pause the Rubio-Hegseth clan’s agenda and reopen the possibility of dialogue with Venezuela, that is, with our president, Nicolás Maduro. You can imagine this turn of events hit, like a nuclear bomb, the crazy Cuban mafia, [Machado], and the smoke-sellers and those who dream of seeing bombs rain down on Venezuela.
Our friend, Murphy, the informant for El Mazo, who works for the FBI but is stationed at the White House, told me something that will cause more than one person in the extremist group to suffer. It turns out that the famous Grenell path didn’t die as they expected, but rather multiplied considerably. According to Murphy, a powerful and influential group known as “the dialoguers” has emerged, who not only insist on reminding Trump that he must exhaust all diplomatic options, but also push him to think rationally before making decisions. This group is worried that any misstep could unleash political and economic chaos that not even Trump himself could control.
Diosdado, the “dialoguers” are Trump’s true friends. They are the ones who want to keep Blondie on the path of peace. These are the ones who don’t want the United States to repeat a historic mistake like the one in Afghanistan, nor support adventures like that involing Guaidó in 2019.
These “dialoguers” have been clear. The path of force in Venezuela would be an absolute disaster. There is no way to guarantee governability or stability in the short term, much less the international credibility of U.S. leadership.
1:29:36 While the extremists led by María Corina Machado dream of swift and glorious interventions, the “dialoguers” remind them that reality is not driven by wishes or headlines, but by pragmatism and realpolitik. Although alarm bells have already rung within the Trump administration, and the Cuban-American mafia that wants to govern the United States in 2028 is doing everything possible to sabotage any attempt at dialogue, the strategy of prudence and diplomacy advocated by the “dialoguers” is gaining ground and, surprisingly, consolidating itself as the most sensible and sustainable option.
An important development in recent days is that several meetings have been held within Trump’s team of advisors to address the issue of Venezuela, and in all of them, the emphasis has been on maintaining prudence. With this, the desperation of “leader” Marco is noticeable: on Sunday he urgently insisted that Trump expedite the order to declare the nonexistent Cartel de los Soles a foreign terrorist organization (FTO), .
Nevertheless, the “dialoguers” made it clear to Trump that acting in this way would be repeating the same mistake they made with the Taliban. It turns out that when Trump tried to negotiate with the Taliban during his first term, their designation as a foreign terrorist organization prevented any member of the government, and even American citizens, from speaking or interacting with them officially. Brother, this prohibition ended up being one of the factors that pushed the United States to withdraw abruptly from Afghanistan amidst utter chaos. Our friend, Murphy, tells me that this argument was one of the factors that made Trump reconsider the situation and put a stop—at least for now—to the warmongering ambitions of “leader” Marco and the crazy Cubans.
Another equally important detail is that Chevron, repatriation flights, and any other American enterprise could not maintain any kind of dealings with the Venezuelan government, since, according to them, President Maduro was the head of a supposed terrorist organization. That absurd legal technicality also weighed on Trump’s decision to shift toward dialogue—which doesn’t necessarily mean Trump now loves us or that he’s giving in, but rather that, as a businessman …
… drawn attention in the high-level talks where Trump received briefings on military options. The options varied in intensity, but what the smoke-sellers don’t mention is that even the option of no military action remains on the table. Murphy reiterated to me that Blondie has expressed reservations about carrying out direct military action within Venezuela, questioning the risks these pose for the prestige of U.S. troops, since there are no guarantees of success in hand-to-hand combat.
1:33:00 We cannot ignore the weight of the recent criticism leveled by U.S. allies, both domestic and international, regarding the military deployment in the Caribbean. Furthermore, public opinion does not accept that Trump is overly focused on foreign affairs while neglecting U.S. domestic matters.
In conclusion: Blondie knows perfectly well that behind this warmongering faction driven by ‘leader’ Marcos and the three crazy Cubans, there is no loyalty, only their own interests. Every war trumpet, every threat of intervention, every cry for immediate action made by the Cuban worms in Washington is nothing but a blatant attempt to undermine Trump’s leadership within the MAGA movement.
1:34:14 And as if the spectacle weren’t grotesque enough, the drums of war aren’t beating in a vacuum, for they come with the financing of Exxon-Mobil, the same company to which [Machado] has mortgaged the country as if it were a game of Monopoly. In other words, the entire aggression against Venezuela has no patriotic aim, but a purely financial one, where there are gigantic corporate interests, dollars, and contracts that hope to be protected at all costs, even if that means pushing the country toward potentially catastrophic chaos.
Trump understands this perfectly. He’s not only dealing with the unbridled extremists within his administration, but with a web of intertwined interests that combine ambition, corporations and political opportunism.
In a potential U.S. aggression against Venezuela, under the current context and the Rubio-Hegeth plan, it won’t even be the interests of Americans that prevail, but theirs, and Trump could end up being the target of his internal enemies. 1:35:20
Is Trump imitating Putin by unleashing military action? That's a crime.