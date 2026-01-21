This post doesn’t draw any conclusions, but is only meant to provide the text that someone superimposed on a photograph that appears to be of Adolf Hitler and a young Angela Merkel.

First, the Q post that was juxtaposed with the photograph:

928 Mar 10, 2018 4:35:34 PM EST Q !UW.yye1fxo ID: b39b17 No. 616618 ANGELA DOROTHEA KASNER.

Daughter of a Pastor?

Name of FATHER?

History of FATHER?

Hitler youth (member).

Haircut today vs THEN (A).

Symbolic.US Intelligence post war controlled who?

The ‘Mission’

Who is Angela Hitler?

Relationship to Adolf?

How were children named in Germany during this period?

First or middle.

Family tree.

Anna.

Maria.

Alois.

Examples.

Risk of ‘conspiracy’ label the deeper we go.

Truth will shock the WORLD.

Q

Next, the family tree superimposed on the photograph (with assistance from Grok)

Stefan Hiedler (b. 1672) is the father of

Johann Hiedler (b. May 11, 1725)

Johann Hiedler married Maria Anna Goschl (b. Dec 23, 1767 d. 1834)

Two of their children were:

Johann Georg Hiedler (b. 1792 d. 1857) and Johann Nepomuk Hüttler (b. 1807 d. 1888)

Adolf Hitler’s ancestors

Adolf Hitler’s mother and father are descendants of the sons of Johann Hiedler and Maria Anna Goschl, Johann Georg Hiedler and Johann Nepomuk Hüttler.

Johann Georg Hiedler (on May 20, 1842) married Maria Anna Schicklgruber (b. Apr 15, 1795 d. Jan 7, 1847)

They gave birth to Adolf Hitler’s father, making Hiedler the grandfather Adolf Hitler.

Alois Hitler (b. Jun 7, 1837 d. Jan 3, 1903).

Alois Hitler had six children with Klara Pölzl (b. Aug 12, 1860 d. Dec 21, 1907 from breast cancer).

Parents of Adolf Hitler: Alois Hitler and Klara Pölzl.

Full siblings of Adolf Hitler:

Gustav Hitler (b. May 17, 1885 d. Dec 8, 1887 from diphtheria)

Ida Hitler (b. Sep 23, 1886 d. Jan 2, 1888 from diphtheria)

Otto Hitler d. infancy (1887)

Adolf Hitler (b. Apr 20, 1889 d. Apr 30, 1945 by suicide)

Edmund Hitler (b. Mar 24, 1894 d. Jun 28, 1900 from measles)

Paula Hitler (b. Jan 21, 1896 d. Jun 1, 1960)

Ancestry of Adolf Hitler’s mother, Klara Pölzl

Johann Nepomuk Hüttler (b. 1807 d. 1888) was the brother of Johann Georg Hiedler

Johann Nepomuk Hüttler married Eva Maria Decker (b. 1792 d. 1873)

They gave birth to Johanna Hüttler (b. 1830 d. 1906)

Johanna Hüttler married Johann Baptist Pölzl (b. May 24, 1828 d. Jan 9, 1902)

The couple gave birth to Adolf Hitler’s mother, Klara Pölzl (August 12, 1860 - Dec 21, 1907). This makes Johann Nepomuk Hüttler the great-grandfather of Adolf Hitler.

The dates of Klara Pölzl’s birth and death have occult significance. August 12 was the day the Philadelphia Experiment successfully opened a time portal between 1943 and 1983; December 21 is winter solstice.

Angela Merkel’s ancestors

Adolf Hitler’s father, Alois Hitler, also had children by Anna Glasl and Franziska Matzelsberger

Half-siblings of Adolf Hitler from Franziska Matzelsberger:

Alois Hitler Jr. (b. Jan 13, 1882 d. May 20, 1956)

Angela Hitler (b. July 28, 1883 d. Oct 30, 1949)

Children of Angela Hitler, elder half-sister of Adolf Hitler, with Leo Raubal (b. June 11, 1879 d. August 10, 1910):

Leo Rudolf Raubal (b. Oct 1, 1906 d. Aug 18, 1977)

Angela Maria "Geli" Raubal (born June 4, 1908, d. Sep 18, 1931 by suicide)

Elfriede Raubal (b. Jan 10, 1910 d. Sep 1, 1993)

Angela Merkel was born on July 17, 1954

Merkel could have been the child of any one of Angela Hitler’s three children, which would make her Adolf Hitler’s grand-niece.

People have suggested that the name, Alois, refers to the Rothschilds.