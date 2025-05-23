Good News

Paul Phillips
7h

I sure hope this is factual and not a fantastic fictitious story. I was within a circle of very knowledgeable with intel group. That is how I came across the covid19 notes I have had before it even hit our shores. One of the people directed me to watch a video of Bernie Sanders giving praise to a country for a plan they had to boost their economy( i will leave it at that and won't say what the plan was. For now anyway). In my research for this video that I never found, but led me to a one on one interview with Dr. Fauci with a female reporter in the stairwell of a parking garage on the level his car was parked on. He clearly said that he guaranteed that before Trump's term(singular) was up, that the world would see a pandemic like never before experienced on earth. Unfortunately, I saved it on my Y-o-u t-u-b-e videos and did not download it on a DVD or to my computer. I did share it on fb but it was removed from there without reason and youtube deleted between 48 to 53 saved videos i had and the Fauci's interview was one of them. Anyway, during this time they started shutting down accounts, we started putting symbols within words to out smart the algorithms, i was posting some intel but it had got to the point myself and another had been playing a game and fb goons were on us in real time, but 1st they messed up with her and she got a message not ment for her about deleting our accounts and "more" for spamming to disrupt functions. It was their game putting ever action on our walls and friends walls. We both beat them to the punch and contacted support, security and tagged " important people" as well. Then we deleted the game and tried to delete the thousand or so photos of game moves that clogged our photos so bad, you could super scroll 15 pages at a time 30 times and still not get passed the crap from the game. Then, I was commenting on a post from a friend about electric cars stuck on interstate during snow storms. I went into a history of when the couple busted maker of the TV that you could talk to, but they noticed the TV was recording them when it was off, if you remember that. It was breaking down how they ( G3P,STAKEHOLDERS, globalist) want to be able to shut you down with a push of a button. Your car, bank account, phones, your existence and ect. Problem was that it took me about 1hr 45min to 2 hours to text the comment because I kept getting interrupted. Just as I was about to finish it, a message popped up saying " your actions are to fast and is against Community standards!" . I quickly copied what I had already put in the comment after I tried to get a screen shot of the message because the message popped up BEFORE I even hit post or send. I could have decided to clear all and not post it or deleted and made short comment. I was on my phone, so they has hacked my phone and account like a remote access, so they could see what I was typing. The person watching got tired of waiting and clicked to block me from posting before I hit post/send and the message was for them taking action to fast. The whole screen did a refresh, the message was gone, my comment was gone but my friends post was still viewable, but they blocked me from commenting on it. I complained to support, tagged my congress members, our attorney general and a lot more. Hit send and it only went to Grey screen 8 times before I got tired of taking screenshots of each time, DM my friend and went into support in main settings to do short complaint and never got a response at all... keep reading this matters... When I post or share things and add to the shares with my opinion on them, I don't hold back with my words, but my fb account has never been put in fb jail, not suspended or anything like that, but they did move my news feed post lower in the list. I didnt know there was a list of where what you share is higher or lower in the feed, so not much of a punishment. My friends and group members don't come close to the harsh worded or anti vaccine, election theft, blm, antifa, border and Covid19 , Biden ect.. I said I won't leave fb until they ban or delete my account because as long as I can spread the word is a chance to open someone's eyes to the truth.. MY COVID19 notes, I said I would take a polygraph test to them, posted on fb, Instagram, sent to people of influence, Congress members, talk shows NOT ONE PERSON RESPONDED, other than people saying it was b.s.... then I think it was a year or 2 ago vanity fair I believe did a story on covid and I swear they used my posted notes for some of it. I have names, dates, bio test discovered on, percentages to other viruses and even what animal they used to transmit to humans. I knew about the special emergency broadcast test months before it came out and a lot more. We were reviewing j6 videos in real time during the ordeal looking for false flag actors and antifa tactics live that day, we knew CNN got an email about a breach at 10am, the capital police in a group with one of them saying we got set up man we got set up and another telling them to shut up.

So, gitmo vacation resort has been receiving guest for sometime now. The evil ones all worship what? They are said to be responsible for 80 to 85% of all what worldwide? For what 2 reasons? What location of Epsteins was Hillarys favorite place to spend time? Hillary & Pizza are tied together for what and what happened to draw attention to her and pizza? Can you please answer those questions for me? You can message me, but i would like to know how far down the rabbit hole you have been, so I can decide just how real your reports are about the tribunals or if they are just really good guessing and imagination. I say that because there are a couple of things you said, that raised red flags to this being at least partially made up. I will tell you which things when you message the answers.. WWG1WGA

Remus Muntean
9h

Thank you for sharing!💜🧬🙏🏼

