Note: As much as I wanted to publish the tribunal’s outcome in a single piece, I’m breaking it up because otherwise, it’d be over 6,500 words, far too long for a single article. Blinken was convicted and sentenced to death. I’ll cover the details over the next few days, as well as current events.
Former secretary of state and traitor Antony Blinken’s tribunal ended with a conviction last Friday afternoon following three days of testimony and presentation of physical evidence that conclusively linked the Deep Stater to an all-embracing scheme aimed at bankrupting the country while enriching himself, overthrowing the lawfully elected leader of a foreign nation, eliminating or imprisoning Donald Trump, unifying the US and Ukraine into a single, geographically discontiguous country, and receiving instructions from none other than the Dark Lord of the Abyss, Barack Hussein Obama.
As reported last week, Rear Admiral Reynolds paused Tuesday’s proceedings after Blinken tried intimidating witness Suzy George, his former chief of staff. In chambers, George told the Admiral that despite being momentarily paralyzed by fear, her heartbeat pounding in her ears, she could resume giving testimony. The Court admonished Blinken to behave, lest he observe the trial from a Camp Delta cell. His JAG-appointed attorney assured the Court that his client would adhere to protocol.
Seemingly unconvinced, Admiral Reynolds stared at opposing counsel incredulously. “He better, or you’ll be censured too.”
When Court resumed, George testified under oath that Blinken had promised her “riches beyond the dreams of avarice” if she obeyed his instructions unconditionally and swore on “her family’s life” she would keep secret their discussions. Blinken, George said, demanded a blood oath: He pricked his thumb, then hers, with a pocketknife, then comingled his blood with hers by rubbing thumbs together.
“It repulsed me, but I felt trapped,” George told the panel.
She tearfully said Blinken invited her to attend meetings with Cabinet members at which Blinken outlined plans to send Volodymir Zelenskyy whatever he needed—money, weapons, black ops contractors—to strengthen Ukraine and weaken Russia.
“These weren’t aid packages sanctioned by Congress,” George said. “The talks—Antony Blinken had a lot of ideas about how to divert money meant from the Treasury Department to Zelenskyy behind Congress’ back.”
While not privy to specifics, she recounted attending a gathering in Blinken’s office where Blinken, Lloyd Austin, Janet Yellen, Ron Klain, and Samantha Power sipped champagne and chatted jubilantly about kickbacks they’d get from sending $372bn to Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense.
“If I’d known what they’d be discussing, I wouldn’t have been at their talks,” George insisted. “Antony, the defendant, I mean—he purposely pulled me in so I’d be just as guilty as him if he took a fall. After a few meetings, I realized I had to protect myself, and Antony didn’t let phones at these meetings, I’d learned about micro recorders, the size of a pin or paperclip and took my chances,” George said.
Admiral Reynolds showed the panel what looked like an ordinary ballpoint pen, but it was actually a voice-actuated recorder that George had in her pocket at one of Blinken’s clandestine discussions.
“We’ll get back 5% on every dollar, and we help the world bring an international dictator [Putin] to his knees. Our cut stays in Ukraine’s banks for a few years, three to five, accruing interest, until it’s safe to start withdrawing. It’s a long game that’ll pay big dividends.” Blinken’s voice could be heard emanating from a speaker the Admiral had wired to the device.
When Admiral Reynolds asked George if Blinken had promised her a piece of the action, she said, “He hinted I’d be compensated. Never saw a dime.”
According to George, Blinken had also tasked her with identifying State Department employees sympathetic to Donald Trump and either fire or “manufacture evidence” against them, including planting child pornography on their work computers. George confessed she had summarily fired about 15 employees, but said she had never uploaded illegal pictures on anyone’s PC.
“That was too much, going too far,” she told the panel.
Blinken’s lawyer cross-examined George, asking immediately if Blinken’s Jewish heritage offended her.
“You don’t like Jewish people, do you, Mrs. George? You called my client, and I quote, a ‘covetous Jew.’ Society calls that a racial slur. Are you prejudiced against Jewish people?” he asked.
“No, I’m not. I stated two facts: Antony Blinken is Jewish, and he’s greedy,” George said.
“You said covetous,” the lawyer replied.
“The words are synonymous,” George said. “If he were Catholic, I’d have called him a covetous Catholic.”
The lawyer then mentioned the recording. “Did my client know you were recording him at meetings?”
“Washington, D.C., is a one-party consent state. I had no obligation to tell him,” George said.
She recorded the conversations, she explained, so she wouldn’t become a patsy if Blinken suddenly decided to turn on her.
“To your knowledge, did my client ever receive this so-called kickback money?” the lawyer asked.
“Not that I know, but like I said—”
“—I have no further questions,” Blinken’s lawyer interrupted.
“The witness may finish her answer,” said Admiral Reynolds.
“Like I was saying, the money was to stay in Ukraine for years, and then they’d start collecting,” George said.
The Admiral excused the witness, ending last Tuesday’s proceedings.
