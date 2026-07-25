General Christopher Donahue

July 25, 2026 - A former Pentagon official who was expelled as part of War Secretary Pete Hegseth’s “Pentagon Purge” now sleeps in a cell in a deep-state detention center at Camp Blaz, Guam, Real Raw News has learned.

Recently, General Christopher Donahue, the top commander of the Army in Europe and Africa and an ex-Delta Force commander, relinquished his job following a turbulent conversation with War Secretary Pete Hegseth. Allegedly, he called Hegseth a “disgrace” and told him that never in his wildest dreams could he equal his predecessor’s professionalism and excellence. He was referring, of course, to the late traitor Lloyd Austin, who in January 2024 died in a Ukrainian bunker while advising Zelenskyy’s generals on combat tactics to repel Vladimir Putin’s “Special Military Operation Forces.” Russian bombs obliterated the bunker, killing Austin and a dozen Ukrainian officers.

“Secretary Austin was 100 times the man you wish you were,” Donahue purportedly said to Hegseth. “You’re not a soldier; you’re not even a man. You can’t do a proper pushup, and men don’t wear cosmetics or have a team of beauticians primping them before speaking to real fighting men. You should resign.”

Donahue accused Hegseth of firing patriotic staff and hiring only obsequious minions willing to grovel at his feet.

“Since I know you’re planning to fire me, I resign,” Donahue told Hegseth.

Donahue’s turn to the dark side must’ve shocked Hegseth, for in February 2022, Donahue was the commanding officer of the 82nd Airborne Division when Austin ordered him to deploy 2,000 troops to Eastern Europe to support NATO and United Nations “Blue Helmets” in case Putin invaded Poland. At the time, Donahue refused to obey the unlawful order because, he said, he didn’t recognize Joseph Biden as the legitimate president of the United States.

What deep-state deceptions warped his malleable mind between then and now is anyone’s guess.

What we do now know is that on Wednesday night, as Donahue was dining alone at a home he owns in Riverhead, NY, a Delta Force team breached the residence and arrested Donahue under a sealed military warrant.

Two Army Criminal Investigation Divsion (CID) agents accompanied Delta Force.

RRN doesn’t yet know what charges he must answer for, but since he’s been shipped to Camp Blaz, Guam, we presume JAG and the United States government have concrete proof of treason/mutiny.

We will update this story when more information is available.