I recently engaged in an argument in the comments section of Real Raw News about whether or not Michael Baxter had reported on Biden’s death. The argument was quickly buried, as this article, “Sudden Lack of Deep State Chatter About Killing Trump Worries White Hats,” got 1,100 comments.

Here are two RRN articles that establish the last time Biden was seen alive, April 10, and the first evidence of his death on April 15. A third intelligence report from Russia states that Obama had Biden killed in 2013, after which, one supposes, he was replaced with a clone. I will also address this report.

Article number-one: Biden was alive on April 5.

March 17, 2023 The date was April 5, 2021, and Covid-mania had gripped the country. Forty-two states and territories had issued mandatory stay-at-home orders, shuttering businesses and bringing life, as we knew it, to an abrupt halt. Pervasive mask and vaccine mandates had rolled like a firestorm across the country, and persons eschewing the government’s unconstitutional mandates were treated as if they had leprosy, shunned by the vaccinated lunatics who embraced the regime’s narrative. The economy was failing, people feared stepping outdoors, and Biden had retreated to the bedroom of his Delaware home. Agent Andrew Cunningham had been in the Secret Service for eight years. After high school, he attended Arizona State University and obtained a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Upon graduating, he applied for a job at the Secret Service and passed the Top-Secret security clearance checks needed for employment. Most people would call him a wholesome guy. A man with conservative values with a wife and one child, with another on the way, a home, a mortgage and a dog, he believed in democracy and wanted to serve his country. He entered the Secret Service a GS-7, the government’s starting pay grade, and excelled in practical leadership and marksmanship, earning the envy of his peers. A year after graduating from the Secret Service’s intense four-month training school at the Federal Law Enforcement Center, Cunningham was promoted to GS-9 and began protecting foreign dignitaries visiting the United States. In March 2019, he was part of a detail guarding Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had come to the U.S. to see President Trump in D.C. He got to shake their hands, and he would later say shaking hands with President Trump was an immeasurable honor and that the President projected an aura of righteousness and strength. When the Plandemic hit and the world started collapsing in on itself, Cunningham spent more time at a desk than escorting heads of state, twiddling thumbs and sifting through meaningless paperwork. He missed field work. A presidential election came and went. After Biden was sworn in to office, Cunningham feared he would be assigned to protect him. Paperwork suddenly seemed preferable to laying eyes on a man he detested beyond his ability to articulate. On April 4, 2021, Cunningham received a call he dreaded. He was made part of a four-man team sent to guard the president and the first lady at their Wilmington, Delaware, home. Unlike the other agents, who had access to the home’s interior, Cunningham was told to patrol the exterior and to stop any vehicles. He was told Biden had isolated himself for fear of catching covid. Only Biden, Jill, and two approved agents could enter and leave the house. He didn’t understand why he was relegated to yard duty while less experienced agents could freely enter the home, but he obeyed his orders. A day later, Cunningham was patrolling the yard of the Biden home when he heard a cry for help coming from a window to the fake president’s bedroom. He keyed his microphone, saying, “something might be wrong with Celtic,” but heard no reply. He drew his sidearm and entered the house, peering around corners as he went from room to room. He paused at the door to Bidens’ bedroom. He glanced about, hoping to see the other agents or Jill rushing to Joe’s bedside. Cunningham wanted none of it. When no one showed up, he entered the bedroom and saw the unimaginable. The form on the bed looked emaciated and dehydrated—almost desiccated—like a dried prune. Its hollowed cheeks fluttered as the mouth let out a barely perceptible whisper: “Candy.” Jill Biden and the second Secret Service agent rebuked Cunningham for stepping in the household sans permission. Cunningham gawked in stunned silence as Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Conner, charged into the bedroom carrying a syringe of viscous liquid, which he inserted into the I.V. tube dripping fluid to Biden’s arm. “Candy,” Biden said, a smile crossing his face as the concoction dripped into his veins. He suddenly sat up straight, pulling the I.V. from his arm and saying, “I’m better now.”

So, Biden was alive on April 5.

Article number-two: Jill Biden wrote in a diary on April 15 that Biden was “gone.”

Joseph Biden and his MK-Ultra mind-controlled presidential model sex slave, Jill.

January 10, 2023

Special Forces seized electronic devices—cell phones, laptops, and an iPad—from the master bedroom. In a night table drawer, they discovered several handwritten journals Jill Biden had authored; the dated entries stretched from July 2012 – September 2022. While leafing through one, the officer-in-command came across a perplexing memoir Bien had penned on April 15, 2021. It was a eulogy—to her husband. “Sometimes I miss you, but not often anymore. You’re gone but still here, physical manifestations plaguing my dreams and haunting me when I’m awake. So, this is my price, costly. Only death, when it arrives, will finally free me,” part of it read. A day later she wrote, “One day I’m going to tell the world about him. One of these days I’ll tell the world who O. really is.”

The Stepford Wives, 1975 - more fact than fiction

Article number three: Obama had Biden taken out in 2013.

September 22, 2023

Body doubles of criminals Joseph R. Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the U.N. Assembly in New York this week, with Biden accusing Putin of “brutal aggression” and Zelenskyy evoking the specter of a nuclear war, rehashing a fictitious narrative painting Putin as an autocratic megalomaniac eager to conquer the world by any means necessary.

Sources at U.S. Army Cyber Command, Fort Gordon, and Russia’s Federal Security Service, the FSB, told Real Raw News that neither the real Biden nor the genuine Zelenskyy attended the assembly and that the entities posing as them were masked imposters or, less likely, clones. Although both sources believe that Zelenskyy is alive and living in seclusion amid a harem of underage children at his guarded compound in Kyiv, their intel on Biden differs sharply.

FSB Agent Andrei Zakharov said Joseph Biden is dead and that Barack Hussein Obama had ordered his execution in March 2013. They cited a Ministry of Defense debrief—RRN viewed a heavily redacted translation—purportedly authored by a Russian double agent who worked in the West Wing from January 2010 to April 2014. The 32-page document asserts that Biden absentmindedly entered the Oval Office while Obama was on his knees performing oral sex on Michelle, real name Michael Robinson, a transvestite with a phallus.

Upon seeing a smirking Biden—whose own closet held innumerable skeletons—the Obamas came unglued, threatening to kill him if he revealed what he saw or mentioned Michelle’s true gender to anyone, anywhere. And Biden said the Obamas needn’t fret because he, too, had participated in aberrant acts.

But a gossipy Biden had either forgotten or disregarded the threat and hinted to a few West Wing staffers he knew something extraordinary about Barack and Michelle. The rumors eventually got back to the Obamas, who decided Biden had to be dealt with before he blabbed to the wrong people.

The debrief further claims that the Obamas approached Jill Biden, saying her husband [MK Ultra handler] posed a grave threat to national security and had to be “replaced,” and that she, Jill, said she understood.

Obama then had Biden murdered in March 2013, and replaced him with a body double.

Unlike sources at ARCYBER, which cites names like actor Arthur Roberts, the FSB doesn’t know, or won’t speculate, who is currently playing POTUS. In fact, Putin had no interest in the fake Bidens until the regime began funneling billions of dollars and U.S. weapons into the greedy hands of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Moreover, Putin reportedly was amused that a hundred million or more gullible people believed Biden had won the 2020 presidential election and was living in the White House and zooming around on Air Force One.

“When United States money went to the dog Zelenskyy, we started to look at this Biden. We know it’s not real Biden because Biden is dead. Your deep state stupidly used a left-handed double: Biden was right-handed. We observe many doubles, some taller, some shorter than Biden. Yes, with age comes bone density loss, but an old man does not get shorter and then taller in two months. Our people watched the U.N. videos this week. We know it’s not Biden,” Zakharov said.

Asked whether the FSB had considered clones, CGI, and deep-fake tech, Zakharov added, “Yes, they are real and very convincing. Right now this is an actor and not a clone or computer deception.”

He and the debrief also mentioned that Biden had learned of Obama’s true heritage and fraudulent birth certificate—a second reason for eliminating him.

See also