Secretary of State Antony Blinken was allegedly shot dead outside Barman Dictat, a Kyiv bar, Saturday night, FSB Agent Andrei Zakharov told Real Raw News.

Blinken, who had practically lived in Ukraine since 2021, was no stranger to the Kyiv nightlife. In May 2023, he had been at the same bar serenading the crowd with his rendition of Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World” while strumming a red guitar. At the time, he was reportedly in Kyiv to give Volodymyr Zelenskyy a check for $61 billion, part of the regime’s foreign aid package, but found time for merriment—albeit in the company of a joint U.S.-Ukrainian security detail.

Zakharov said Putin dubbed Blinken the “musical murderer” after viewing a video of the official’s performance at Barman Dictat. Putin, Zakharov said, had gotten the tape from undercover FSB agents tasked with tracking Blinken’s movement in Ukraine and looking for an opportunity to kill him—without getting themselves captured or killed.

Blinken visited Barman Dictat six times in 2023, Zakharov said.

“The filth Blinken was bankrupting your country, giving the pig Zelenskyy all your money, while waging proxy war against my country. We watched him many times, but he had much security so we didn’t act then. On Saturday we learned he back in Kyiv to tell Zelenskyy—you know what? That Kamala Harris would continue Biden’s work and fund him for at least 20 years! How she can make that promise? Our men noticed Blinken this time with only three security guards—two Security Service of Ukraine and one American—but I don’t know which agency. Our men followed them to the bar Saturday, but it wasn’t us that killed him,” Zakharov said.

Blinken allegedly drank copiously, alternating between double shots of horilka, a vodka, and the bar’s signature drink, the “Zelenskyy Cocktail,” advertised as being “as strong and refreshing as President Zelenskyy.” Having consumed several drinks, Blinken told his entourage he had to use the restroom and would return for another round, slurring his words as he spoke. He had difficulty standing, and a Ukraine Security Service agent helped him to his feet and escorted him through the crowd to the bathroom.

The FSB agents, Zakharov said, watched Blinken from their barstools.

“This filth Blinken was an alcoholic. Even the filth Ukrainians found him offensive. The Kyiv security cleared out the bathroom for him, because, you know, he supposed to be some bigshot VIP. After Blinken pissed, he told his protectors his head hurt and to bring him back to hotel. Our men were watching for an opportunity, but someone, and we don’t know who it is, got to him first,” Zakharov said.

As Blinken’s security led him out of the brick-walled bar toward Khreschatyk Street, where a limousine was idling, a person wearing a ski mask and wielding a pistol stepped in front of Blinken and fired three shots into his chest. The assailant vanished as quickly as he had appeared, dashing to an alley before Blinken’s guards had drawn their weapons. None of them pursued the shooter.

The FSB agents observing the scene witnessed a Kyiv security agent feel for Blinken’s pulse and say, “Vin mertvyy”—he’s dead. Blinken’s useless guards placed his corpse in the limo, which fled the scene.

Agent Zakharov said the FSB has no idea who shot Blinken and has no interest in identifying the assassin.

“Someone does our work for us, all the better,” Zakharov said. “He will be the anonymous hero of the Russian Federation.”

After hearing from Zakharov, Real Raw News asked white-hat sources whether they’d intercepted any chatter about Blinken’s assassination.

“Blinken’s been cloned so many times, even if it’s true—and we haven’t picked up a thing—the FSB would have to get the body and check it for signs of a clone. Since the body got whisked away, that seems unlikely,” one source said.

Blinken seems remarkably iamune to being assassinated. In June 2023, Chinese officials shot him in the face at Beijing Capital International Airport and declared him dead. Nevertheless, he appeared in Poland three days later.

META founder Mark Zuckerberg may have struck a deal with President Trump to avoid a prison sentence or the noose for conspiring with the Biden regime at the height of the Plandemic to censor and demote content—even parody and satire—that contradicted the administration’s messaging.

As the world learned yesterday, Zuckerberg admitted in a letter to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and the House Judiciary Committee that META and Facebook curated COVID-19 posts and stories based on guidelines issued by senior Biden administration officials, who reportedly “pressured” META’s staff to comply. Zuckerberg, however, admitted the decision to selectively censor content was, in the end, his—”Ultimately, it was our decision whether or not to take content down, and we own our decisions”—and said new internal policies would prevent a repeat performance. Without directly apologizing for infringing upon the First Amendment and proliferating disinformation, Zuckerberg seemed to regret leashing himself to the deep state.

“I believe the government pressure was wrong, and I regret that we were not more outspoken about it. I also think we made some choices that, with the benefit of hindsight and new information, we wouldn’t make today. Like I said to our teams at the time, I feel strongly that we should not compromise our content standards due to pressure from any Administration in either direction —and we’re ready to push back if something like this happens again,” Zuckerberg wrote.

In short, Zuckerberg confirmed what awake—as opposed to “woke”—Americans had suspected: Zuckerberg, Meta, and Facebook were deeply enmeshed with Biden and the alphabet agencies, another conspiracy proven true.

The letter caused much pandemonium on conservative social media, with many former critics of Zuckerberg now espousing words of forgiveness, believing, apparently, that he had abandoned the deep state and made amends with President Trump.

While some people forgive and forget, white hats are not often among them, a source in Vice Adm. Darse E. Crandall’s office told Real Raw News Tuesday afternoon.

“The admiral read Zuck’s letter and wanted him charged with ‘willful dissemination of enemy propaganda,’ ‘conspiracy to defraud the US,’ and ‘treason,’ but tried getting in touch with President Trump in case a backroom deal was made without him knowing,” our source said.

Adm. Crandall, he added, was unable to reach Trump but contacted a campaign aide who would neither confirm nor deny a Trump-Zuckerberg deal, but said Zuckerberg shouldn’t be touched at this time. While the source wouldn’t name the aide, we believe it’s Susie Wiles, for the admiral has communicated with her in the past.

“It’s best you speak to him personally about such matters,” the aide told Adm. Crandall. “I wouldn’t touch him until you do.”

As of this writing, he still hadn’t heard from the president.

“Trump’s a busy man now and we get that, but a heads up is always a good thing. Deals are done all the time, and look, that letter is a smoking gun that’ll damage Harris’ campaign. If Trump did a deal to expose Harris for the fraud she is, who can blame him?”