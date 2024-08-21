By RT

Mike Lynch and Jonathan Bloomer

British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch and Morgan Stanley International chairman Jonathan Bloomer have been reported missing after their superyacht sank off the coast of Sicily on Monday, August 21, according to media reports.

The Guardian reported, citing the head of Sicily’s civil protection agency, that Bloomer, Lynch, his 18-year-old daughter, Hannah, and lawyer Chris Morvillo are among the six people still unaccounted for as of late Monday.

Chris Morvillo

The yacht they were traveling on, a British-flagged, 56-meter sailboat called the ‘Bayesian’, was carrying a total of 22 people—12 crew members and ten passengers—at the time of the incident and was anchored 1/2 mile off the port of Porticello.

The Bayesian was a magnificent 56-meter (184-foot) yacht crafted by the renowned Italian shipbuilder Perini Navi. Its opulent interior design and six luxurious bedroom suites offered unparalleled comfort.

According to the Italian Coast Guard, the vessel was hit by a waterspout—a type of tornado that forms over water—in the early hours of Monday morning. So far, one man, understood to be the ship’s chef, has been confirmed dead. Fifteen people have been rescued, including Lynch’s wife Angela Bacares, 57, who owns the yacht, and a one-year-old girl who was saved by her mother.

Angela told Italian newspaper La Repubblica that she and her husband were jolted awake at 4 am when the yacht tilted. Initially, they weren't alarmed, but as she got up to investigate, the sound of shattering glass caused panic. https://www.ibtimes.co.uk/what-know-about-british-tycoon-mike-lynchs-wife-angela-bacares-net-worth-age-occupation-more-1726352

Mike Lynch and Angela Bacares

Eight of those rescued, including the child, have been transferred to hospitals and are in stable condition, according to The Guardian. Domenico Cipolla, the chief physician at one of the hospitals, told the outlet that most of the survivors had said they worked for Lynch.

The Coast Guard has reported that the missing include British, American and Canadian nationals. New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also confirmed that two of its nationals were on board the yacht, with one confirmed to have survived.

Lynch, a multimillionaire known for co-founding the software development company Autonomy in 1996, has occasionally been described as the ‘British Bill Gates.’ However, throughout most of the past decade, the 59-year-old has been caught up in court battles over fraud allegations related to the sale of his firm to U.S. tech company Hewlett-Packard. In June, he was acquitted by a jury in San Francisco after spending more than a year living under house arrest.

Just weeks after being acquitted of criminal charges in a 12-year legal battle over the $11 billion sale of his firm, Autonomy, to Hewlett-Packard in 2011, 59-year-old entrepreneur Mike Lynch faced a new tragedy. Lynch, once a billionaire, earned the nickname "Britain's Bill Gates" for his success with Autonomy. He built his wealth through the firm's Bayesian-based software, which even inspired the name of his yacht. Now, his wife, Angela Bacaes, holds the majority share in Darktrace, a British cybersecurity firm they co-founded.

Coincidently, mere hours after news of the accident in Sicily, it was reported that Lynch’s co-defendant in the trial and former vice president of finance at Autonomy, Stephen Chamberlain, was killed after being fatally struck by a car while jogging in the county of Cambridgeshire, UK, on Saturday.

Stephen Chamberlain

VIDEO captures last moments of British billionaire’s superyacht

https://www.rt.com/news/602907-british-yacht-sinking-video/

New CCTV footage has been released showing the final moments of the Bayesian luxury yacht before it was engulfed in a freak storm and sank off the coast of Porticello, Sicily on Monday. Six passengers, including British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch and his friend, Morgan Stanley chairman and investment banker Jonathan Bloomer, are still missing as divers continue to search the wreckage.

The 56-meter superyacht was moored about half-a-mile off the coast when it sank in the early hours of Monday morning. It was reportedly carrying a total of 22 people – 12 crew members and ten passengers; 15 people have so far been rescued, including Lynch’s wife, who owns the ship. One person has been confirmed dead – Recaldo Thomas, the ship’s chef.

On Wednesday, Italian media reported that two additional bodies have been found inside the ship, but their identities have yet to be confirmed. The Italian Coastguard believes that all the missing persons could still be inside the boat as they would not have had much time to escape the vessel, which is said to have sunk quickly.

In the CCTV footage released on Tuesday, the iconic aluminum mast of the ship, which stood at a record 72 meters, can be seen in the distance before completely disappearing into the sea in a matter of minutes.

The incident has reportedly left industry experts “at a loss,” according to The Independent, as the luxury yacht was presumed to have top-class fittings and safety features, which should have prevented the tragedy.

Matthew Schanck, a maritime rescue expert, told the outlet that if the tragedy was indeed caused by extreme weather and what appears to be a waterspout, it could be classified as a ‘black swan event’—a rare and unpredictable situation.

Meanwhile, rescuers have continued their efforts to enter the yacht, which is said to be lying nearly intact on the seafloor, to search for the missing persons. However, their attempts have been hampered by the “very confined” spaces, according to fire department spokesman Luca Cari. Given that divers are limited to 12-minute underwater shifts and debris is preventing access to the ship’s cabins, rescuers have also deployed remotely controlled underwater vehicles to aid in the search.