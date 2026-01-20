At the end of her daily podcast, Candace Owens reads comments from her susbcribers. This comment from episode 292, about the military/CIA’s gifted and talented—or talented and gifted—programs, which began in the 1960s and were still in effect in the 1990s, echoed questions I have about my childhood. They are: why do I carry so much trauma from what seems like an untraumatic childhood, and why do I have so few memories of my childhood? (Watch on Candace’s web site - https://candaceowens.com/video/a-legal-turning-point-candace-ep-292/)

43:46 Jenny, I Love You writes, “I was in the GATE program.”

We spoke about that. They were big mad when we suggested that the military was working on kids in these programs, so I know we can take that home and go ahead and digest it as a fact. Whenever they get real big mad and they start paying people to make a bunch of videos real quick, like, “Ha, ha, ha! Candace says— she’s so crazy. She’s crazier than she’s ever been. It’s crazy,” I’m like, “Okay, it’s not crazy at all. It’s a fact.”

So, it’s a fact 100%. Project Looking Glass, they were spazzing out about that one, too. So, I was like, “We’re inching ever closer to what’s happening.”

Anyways, I was reading your comment, and here I am providing commentary before I even finished the comment.

“You said that of your GATE program, which was in a small district outside of California, you do not remember anything that was shady. Honestly, I felt like an outsider the whole time, but I only have about five or six solid childhood memories: the rest is blank. Is that normal?”

A lot of people in the GATE program said this, that they just have blank slates for their childhood. And I would say that’s not normal. I would say that’s— that’s not normal at all. I think we all usually have, like, blank slates if we’re like one, two, three, but you should remember your elementary school days.