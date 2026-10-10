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Kimberly's avatar
Kimberly
Oct 10

I had a feeling it was “handled” by deep state operatives. The shot looked impossible for a kid to make at that angle. My son and I thought the mic they placed on Charlie Kirk had an explosive device in it.

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larry
Oct 11Edited

i dont agree witjh owens anti jew craziness or the anti trump horse crap ,,but i just don t bekieve charlie is gone

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