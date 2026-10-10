Candace Owens shows footage of feds arresting TPUSA team the day Charlie Kirk was “assassinated”Diana BarahonaOct 10, 2026543Sharehttps://candaceowens.com/video/more-exclusive-footage-another-funny-thing-happened-on-the-way-to-timpanogos-hospital-ep-400/543SharePreviousNext
I had a feeling it was “handled” by deep state operatives. The shot looked impossible for a kid to make at that angle. My son and I thought the mic they placed on Charlie Kirk had an explosive device in it.
i dont agree witjh owens anti jew craziness or the anti trump horse crap ,,but i just don t bekieve charlie is gone