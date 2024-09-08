https://www.rt.com/news/603688-china-children-adoption-foreigners-ban/

RT - China has officially shut down its international adoption program, the Foreign Ministry has announced.

The move comes at a time when hundreds of American families have pending applications to adopt Chinese children, according to Associated Press (AP).

“Apart from the adoption...from one’s collateral relatives by blood of the same generation...China will not send children abroad for adoption. This is also in line with the spirit of relevant international covenants,” Mao Ning, a spokeswoman for the ministry, said in a first official announcement of the rule change.

AP reported that, in a phone call with American diplomats in China, government officials said they “will not continue to process cases at any stage” other than special cases covered by an exemption clause. Over the last three decades the US has been the most common destination for overseas adoptions of Chinese children.

“We understand there are hundreds of families still pending completion of their adoption, and we sympathize with their situation,” the State Department said.

Back in 2007, Beijing toughened the vetting process for foreign adopters, with an emphasis on family lifestyle and age, and only accepting applications from heterosexual married couples.

Beijing temporarily suspended foreign adoptions during the coronavirus pandemic, but later resumed for them couples who had travel authorizations prior to 2020.

China’s ban follows similar steps from other countries. In January, Denmark’s only overseas adoption agency ceased operations, after concerns were raised over irregularities and fabricated documents.

In June, Norway tightened controls over foreign adoptions and is now conducting an investigation into whether past adoptions were legal and ethical.

Citizens of several countries are already prohibited from adopting Russian children. The 2013 ‘Dima Yakovlev Law’ banned adoptions by Americans, after a Russian orphan adopted by a Virginia couple was left in a car for nine hours and died of heat stroke.

In August 2022, a proposal was put to the State Duma to expand the adoption ban to all “unfriendly countries.” Sending Russian children there would be a “blow to the future of the nation,” they argued, since the West “destroys traditional values.” President Vladimir Putin objected, however, saying that the way it was drafted, the bill would infringe on the rights of Ukrainians living on Russian territory.

Russia banned same-sex couples from adopting children in 2013. The Russian Orthodox Church has since proposed banning international adoptions by couples from countries that allow “gender reassignment” procedures, an idea that was then backed by lawmakers.

Higher-quality social benefits and public services will be provided

Zhang Letian (right) teaches children how to paint at the Hefei Luyang Evergreen Social Work Service Center, in March. [Photo by Zhu Luxin/China Daily]

By CHENG SI | CHINA DAILY | 2024-09-04

China will make continuous efforts to protect children who accompany their migrant worker parents to new locations, aiming to provide them with higher-quality social benefits and public services, according to a new action plan released by the government.

The Ministry of Civil Affairs and other departments and agencies, including the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security and the All-China Women's Federation, announced the country's first State-level action plan focused on the care and protection of "migrant children". The initiative aims to improve urban-rural integration, enhance modern governance and better safeguard the rights of such children.

The plan targets the establishment of an optimized and effective system for caring for migrant children by 2026, with the goal of achieving a comprehensive care system by 2035. The system will ensure that they have equal access to rights related to their physical and mental health development.

Local authorities have been told to calculate the number of migrant children—defined as juveniles under 16 who move with a parent or guardian to live outside their hometown for over six months—and to monitor their living conditions and health. Civil affairs bureaus will be required to complete the collection of such data by the end of this month and to update it every six months.

The plan mandates that local authorities pay special attention to migrant children facing financial difficulties, disabilities, inadequate guardianship, risks of homelessness, or psychological and behavioral issues. Such children should receive regular visits and close monitoring.

Additionally, the action plan emphasizes equal rights for migrant children in education, healthcare and living support, comparable to those of local children. It also calls for enhanced family care and psychological support to help migrant children adapt to new living environments.

Xu Liyang, an official from the Ministry of Civil Affairs, highlighted the challenges faced by migrant children at a news conference in Beijing on Tuesday.

"Migrant children, who live and study outside their hometowns with their parents are more likely to encounter issues in education, healthcare and living support compared to local children," Xu said. "They may also experience weaker guardianship, limited psychological care and fewer opportunities for cultural and recreational activities."

Xu said the ministry and the other departments and agencies involved in the action plan will encourage companies, social organizations, social workers and volunteers to organize diverse activities to help migrant children integrate into their new communities and adjust to urban life.

Local human resources and social security bureaus will be required to optimize employment support for the parents of migrant children. That includes explaining job-hunting policies, introducing them to employers and offering assistance with job training or entrepreneurship.

The government has adopted a "zero tolerance" policy toward any behavior that infringes on the rights of migrant children, especially violence, sexual assault, school bullying and cybercrime.

Li Feng, an official from the Supreme People's Procuratorate, emphasized the need for interagency cooperation to protect children's rights.

"We will urge parents or guardians to fulfill their duties and provide family education guidance whenever we find any behavior that harms children's rights," Li said. "We will also work closely with civil affairs bureaus to support migrant children who live alone without proper guardianship."

Li added that procuratorates will offer judicial aid to migrant children involved in criminal cases and provide financial allowances as needed. For children who have been victims of assault, they will provide living support and psychological assistance.

