By Luo Wangshu | China Daily

Click on title to watch 1-minute video

The highly-anticipated cross-sea passage linking the cities of Shenzhen and Zhongshan in southern China's Guangdong province commenced trial operations at 3 pm on Sunday.

This 24-kilometer passage, connecting Shenzhen in the east of the Pearl River estuary with Zhongshan in the west, has significantly slashed travel time between the two cities from about two hours to under 30 minutes.

The expansive project boasts eight lanes tailored for speeds of up to 100 km/h, with a toll rate of 66 yuan ($9) for vehicles utilizing the route. Comprising an undersea tunnel, two bridges, and two artificial islands, this monumental link has earned acclaim as one of the most intricate cross-sea cluster projects globally, setting numerous world records.

The mega passage is another large-scale transportation project in the Great Bay Area, following the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, which is located at about 31 km south of the new link. It will serve as one of the major transportation links crossing the Pearl River estuary, improving the freeway network in the region.

With its inauguration, the new passage is expected to enhance the quality of life for millions in the Greater Bay Area and beyond, while also propelling the progress of the Greater Bay Area as a whole.