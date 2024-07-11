China and the U.S. have been cooperating, pursuant to agreements reached between the countries in San Francisco, on narcotics control, repatriation of illegal immigrants, fugitive pursuit and cross-border crime investigations.

chinadaily.com.cn/Xinhua | 2024-07-11

BEIJING -- Chinese police said on Thursday that they have repatriated a fugitive wanted by the United States, marking another collaboration between the law enforcement agencies of the two countries.

This development comes after the repatriation of two fugitives suspected of severe criminal offenses from the United States to China in June.

The fugitive, who was wanted for alleged sexual assault against children, was handed over on Wednesday at the Pudong International Airport in Shanghai. He was taken back to the United States by officers from the diplomatic security service under the US Department of State, according to Chinese police.

The fugitive had been listed as wanted by U.S. law enforcement since May 2014, with an Interpol Red Notice issued against him in October 2018.

Acting on a U.S. request, Chinese police pursued the fugitive, identified his whereabouts, and took him into custody. Investigations have ruled out suspicious sex offenses committed by him against children within China's borders, Chinese police said.

This repatriation is part of ongoing practical cooperation between law enforcement agencies of the two countries, as per the consensus reached by their heads of state at their meeting in San Francisco, said the Ministry of Public Security.

The collaboration has spanned areas such as narcotics control, illegal immigration repatriation, fugitive pursuit and cross-border crime investigations, according to the ministry.