Luciferian royalty King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia (June 19, 2014). A white ribbon (I believe) signifies a contract with Lucifer (see Royals Vie for Authority Over Tribulation Earth). Jessie Czebotar will have to tell us the meaning of the king’s light blue ribbon (on top of the white one) and red sash, and also the daughters’ red and blue dresses and Letizia’s white dress and gold collar.

See Foreign Powers Occupying the U.S. for Jessie’s explanation of the king’s military medals. I’m certain one of the medals means that he claims authority, granted to him by Lucifer, over the people of Latin America.

King Felipe VI

Emir Olivares Alonso, correspondent

September 28, 2024

Vícam, Sonora. On her last tour with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum explained before the Yaqui community her decision to not invite the king of Spain to her inauguration.

"Great men and women offer apologies," she said.

For his part, López Obrador said: "Recently, the president-elect made the decision to not invite the king of Spain to her inauguration. Today she reminded me that when she raised the idea with me, I told her that I didn’t view [inviting the king] as necessary."

However, he continued, "contrary to what people think—which is where our adversaries make a mistake—she is a woman with convictions. And she argued that at one time, the European, Spanish invaders were asked to offer an apology for the atrocities committed during the conquest and for the three centuries of colonial domination."

From this land in the middle of the Sonoran desert, where, together with the president, Sheinbaum dedicated Plan Justice hydraulic works for the Yaquis, she sent a message to the Iberian Peninsula: "That apology—it is important that we are heard everywhere in the world—an apology makes peoples, nations, individuals great. It means recognizing, and recognizing means never again, and it means not forgetting."

She recalled that President López Obrador, in an act of memory and to compensate for the harm to indigenous communities, apologized from the Yaqui land to the first nations of the country.

In the morning during his press conference, López Obrador said that the response given by Spanish President Pedro Sánchez to the diplomatic dispute shows a “lack of respect for our next president.”

The president clarified that Spain was invited in the person of Sánchez, but the king was not. He acknowledged that this dispute is political.

“What other kind of decision would it be? It has to be political. He (President Sánchez) is implying that I made the decision, as if the [future] president of Mexico were manipulable. It is an additional lack of respect.”

“They are completely wrong: that decision was made by the president-elect, and when I learned of her position, I supported her, as I will always support her."

President López Obrador anticipated that on Monday, the last day of his government, he will invite to a dinner several Latin American leaders with whom he wants to discuss some issues, without mentioning their names. That same night, President Sheinbaum will dine with all the dignitaries and guests attending her inauguration.