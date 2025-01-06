https://realrawnews.com/2021/04/clinton-military-tribunal-day-1/

On January 21, 2009, Senator Hillary Clinton, D-N.Y., was confirmed as secretary of state.

By Michael Baxter - April 8, 2021

A military tribunal on Thursday morning convened at Guantanamo Bay to decide whether Hillary Rodham Clinton will be exonerated of charges including treason, conspiring with the enemy, destruction of government property, money laundering and conspiracy to commit murder, or if she will ultimately stand before a gallows or a firing squad.

Three U.S. military officers—two males and one female, serving as both judge and jury—listened for two hours as Vice Adm. John G. Hannink of the U.S. Navy’s Judge Advocate General’s Corps listed eighteen specific charges against Clinton and said he would supply compelling and incontrovertible evidence linking her to countless atrocities against the nation and its population.

The most egregious charges implicated Clinton in murder-for-hire plots against politicians and media entities who were critical of her methods and motives while serving as Secretary of State under Barack Hussein Obama.

Vice Adm. Hannink began the inquisition by linking Clinton to the 2016 murder of Seth Rich, a former employee of the Democratic National Committee around whom many conspiracy theories surfaced after an unknown assailant shot him twice in the back in the Bloomingdale neighborhood of Washington, D.C. Hannink’s evidence seemed to prove many of those conspiracy theories were firmly grounded in reality.

He showed the tribunal a decrypted email sent by Clinton to her advisor and political strategist, Huma Abedin. The email had a brief and ominous allusion to Clinton’s goals: “Arranging a dinner for R.S., will know soon.”

Vice Adm. Hannink asserted the innocuous sounding message was an admission of guilt; R.S.—Seth Rich’s initials reversed, and “arranging a dinner” meant Clinton had hired an assassin to take Rich out. The email was dated July 8, 2016, two days prior to Rich’s murder.

Moreover, Vice Adm. Hannink produced financial records showing that Clinton had withdrawn $150,000 from a Clinton Foundation bank account only days before Rich’s killing.

“She’s as arrogant as she is sloppy. When you connect the dots, there is no other explanation—Clinton contracted a paid assassin to end this man. And for what? Because he might have been a whistleblower?” Vice Adm. Hannink argued.

Additionally, Clinton was charged with accessory to murder in the untimely death of conservative Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, who on February 13, 2016 inexplicably suffocated in his bedroom at Cibolo Creek Ranch in Shafter, Texas. The county’s judge, Cinderela Guevara, pronounced Scalia dead of natural causes, but no autopsy was performed.

In an unexpected move, Vice Adm. Hannink produced a surprise witness, former Clinton staffer Jake Sullivan, her senior policy advisor during her 2016 bid for the presidency. In exchange for immunity from prosecution, Sullivan recounted a meeting he had attended with Clinton and former campaign manager Roby Mook. Judge Antonin Scalia was the topic of conversation. Per Sullivan’s testimony, Mook told Clinton that Scalia’s “catalyzing conservative values” were a great threat to progressive liberalism.

“Roby Mook told Hilary it wouldn’t be a bad thing if Justice Scalia ‘went away,’ to which Hillary said she certainly wouldn’t mind if he did go away. She then asked Roby ‘can he go away?’ And Roby told her ‘yes, I think he can go away’,” Sullivan told the tribunal.

Vice Adm. Hannink contended the evidence, though circumstantial, was damning enough to incriminate Clinton, given her wanton disregard for human life.

At that point in the tribunal, Clinton, who had remained oddly silent through the proceedings, began trembling uncontrollably as if gripped by seizure. Shackled at the wrists, she fell from her chair and flopped around on the floor like a fish out of water.

Paramedics escorted her to GITMO’s medical ward, and Vice Adm. Hannink declared the tribunal in recess until 10:00 a.m. Monday.

Clinton Military Tribunal, Day 2