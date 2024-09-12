One day after the Senate voted to amend the constitution, the minimum number of states—17—had already ratified it

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador

September 12, 2024

Mexico City. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador predicted that the constitutional reform to the judicial branch could be published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) on September 15, Indepence Day, given that the amendment has already been ratified by 18 of the 32 states.

During the morning press conference this Thursday, the president reminded people that once Congress gave its approval to the measures, it was immediately sent to the state legislatures for ratification. In the case of a constitutional amendment, half of the state legislatures plus one must ratify it.

“Eighteen have already ratified; that is, it is already law, because the minimum is 17. But still, in the course of today and tomorrow there will be others," he said, adding that “it would be nice if it were published on September 15, because it is a very important reform.”

The state legislatures that have already ratified the amendment are Oaxaca, Tabasco, Veracruz, Quintana Roo, Baja California Sur, Nayarit, Colima, Yucatán, Morelos, Baja California, Durango, Puebla, Tlaxcala, Campeche, Sinaloa, Guerrero, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas. For the López Obrador, a native of Tabasco, this reaffirms that in Mexico there is “an authentic democracy.”

“That the people elect their representatives, that the people elect the public servants of the three powers, that is democracy: not the elites, not the so-called political class, not the oligarchies.”

“Everyone, every citizen, according to the Constitution, has the right to vote and to be voted for. That is representative democracy, and at the same time participatory democracy.”

López Obrador requested that officials wait until the rest of the states finish their review process of the constitutional amendment before it is published in the Official Gazzete of the Federation (DOF).