Good News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sandy Mutert's avatar
Sandy Mutert
4dEdited

The bad part is our tax payer money paid for his surgery. He still needs to be detained.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
MusicMan54's avatar
MusicMan54
5d

I hope they don’t fall for his ploy. To be released due to mental instability. That’s what they’d call it. I say bat💩 crazy!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Diana Barahona
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture