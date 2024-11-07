The aftermath of Tuesday’s political shockwave has left criminal Democrats debating whether to flee the United States or beg President Trump for forgiveness so he does not “investigate” them, a source in General Eric M. Smith’s office told Real Raw News.

The palpable fear among Democratic candidates and lawmakers began almost immediately after Fox News and the Associated Press projected that Trump had crushed Kamala Harris in a swing-state sweep and would become the 47th President of the United States. As Trump delivered a triumphant victory speech and a disgraced Harris vanished without a trace, the latter’s running mate, Tim Walz, was frantically phoning political allies and lawmakers to ask if he should leave the country or beg Trump not to investigate him.

At approximately 2:15 a.m. Wednesday (ET), U.S. Army Cyber Command monitored a call between Walz and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, who had won her race against Republican Royce White and who apparently thought Walz was calling to congratulate her. But that wasn’t the case. A frenzied Walz wailed he hadn’t heard from Harris in hours and said he was considering catching the next available flight to Europe because he had heard rumors that he and Harris would be “thoroughly investigated” if Trump won the election.

Klobuchar wasn’t receptive: “I don’t know where she is, and we shouldn’t be talking. I’m not part of anyone else’s mess, so leave me out of it and don’t ask me what you should do,” she said and hung up on Walz.

Ten minutes later, Walz was barking over the phone at Harris’s campaign manager, Quentin Fulks, demanding to know if he had seen or heard from Harris and whether he was planning to leave the country before January 2025.

“We lost because of you,” Fulks scolded Walz. “Why would I go anywhere? I’m not guilty of anything at all. Do me a favor, lose my number, don’t call me again. And for your sake, I hope you didn’t’ do the things people are saying you did.”

“What if I’m investigated?” Walz said.

“You’re on your own,” Fulks said and disconnected.

Our source said Walz dialed Kamala Harris 41 times in two hours, but all calls went to voicemail. “Please call me ASAP. I must know what’s going on,” was all he said.

“He sounded manic, like turbulently crazy. It seems that it’s every man for himself out there, and the deep state’s alienating its weak points. He may know we have a sealed indictment on him, and that’s why he’s hysterical and thinking about fleeing. I was actually surprised he showed his face the next afternoon,” our source said.

Walz did appear at Harris’ concession speech at Howard University on Wednesday, though he had left early without conferring with Harris, who seemed to intentionally avoid him. Walz and a throng of mourners wept bitter tears as Harris sorrowfully told them she would not be the 47th President of the United States.

Our source added that white hats overheard chatter from other deep-state aficionados, kleptocrats and criminals who share a communal hatred for the Constitution, suggesting a mass exodus may occur after January 20. He did not presently share those names.

Asked whether white hats would arrest Walz and others before they could abscond, the source said, “I can’t comment on active investigations. I can tell you this: If they leave the U.S., they aren’t getting back in.”

When queried if white hats intended to apprehend Harris, he said in closing, “Not until her humiliation is complete. And that’ll be the day she’s forced to certify the electoral results.”