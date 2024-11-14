(https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/113472884874740859)
STATEMENT FROM PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP
Nov 12, 2024
I am pleased to announce that the Great Elon Musk, working in conjunction with American Patriot Vivek Ramaswamy, will lead the Department of Government Efficiency (“DOGE”). Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies - Essential to the “Save America” Movement. “This will send shockwaves through the system, and anyone involved in Government waste, which is a lot of people!” stated Mr. Musk.
It will become, potentially, “The Manhattan Project” of our time. Republican politicians have dreamed about the objectives of “DOGE” for a very long time. To drive this kind of drastic change, the Department of Government Efficiency will provide advice and guidance from outside of Government, and will partner with the White House and Office of Management & Budget to drive large scale structural reform, and create an entrepreneurial approach to Government never seen before.
I look forward to Elon and Vivek making changes to the Federal Bureaucracy with an eye on efficiency and, at the same time, making life better for all Americans. Importantly, we will drive out the massive waste and fraud which exists throughout our annual $6.5 Trillion Dollars of Government Spending. They will work together to liberate our Economy, and make the U.S. Government accountable to “WE THE PEOPLE.” Their work will conclude no later than July 4, 2026 - A smaller Government, with more efficiency and less bureaucracy, will be the perfect gift to America on the 250th Anniversary of The Declaration of Independence. I am confident they will succeed!
Excellent picks to help what has needed to be helped for years. Change the culture, change the world.
ILove What Elon and VR Are Doing!!
Cut the $6.5 Trillion Cost to $4 Trill is music to my ears at saving $2 1/2 Trillion!!
they will probably fire about 80% of the employees that are deadbeats anyway !!
None of these people have ever been self-employed like me and a few more people farming and selling
Go out to each morning and have to make the money to live off these people are used to high paychecks where they are basically stealing money off payroll like a lot of Americans also come to think of it !!
To being self-employed we have to go out and make each dollar each day starts to see the difference !!
and you can't just go out there tomorrow and start doing these thing it has to be something you work into as I did it off a paycheck with an insurance company I started my own business on the side in addition which takes guts and block mainly just a ton of hard work !!
Go go Elon Go Good Guys You and V R as he has that long East Indian name that I can't remember so I just use initials but he's a good guy I like his delivery his style his drive in the direction of you Elon!!❤️❤️❤️❤️
Billy Bob from Sioux City Iowa Farms 626-720-9707 Rt 2 Lyons neb 68038 but no farm delivery out there now go text!!❤️❤️