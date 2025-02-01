Red Hats Blow Up “Evil” Undersea Dome, Set Off 3.8 Earthquake Off the Coast of Maine

What divers found, our source said, shook them to their core. There it was, as the geologist claimed, an opaque, visibly impenetrable dome rising 50 feet above the seafloor. It was perfectly smooth and had no apparent entrance. If the dome had any occupants, they were oblivious to or ignored the divers maneuvering laboriously around the ominous domed vault. Every five minutes, for 15 seconds, it emanated a low-frequency hum and glowed prismatically, its surface illuminated with scintillating colors—reds, greens, blues—like cyclic RGB lights. One diver became disoriented and started swimming away from his companions, who had to pursue him and bring him to the surface. On the boat, that diver said that when the dome flashed and hummed, he was overcome with violent visions of murdering people indiscriminately.

“We don’t know why only one had violent thoughts. But this thing was something that shouldn’t be there, whatever it was. Col. Kurtz sent fresh divers down to plant explosives,” our source said.