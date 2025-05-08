In Spanish

May 7th, 2025

Harry Truman Building

Headquarters of Department of State

Washington

PATRIOTA VIP

Brother! It's shocking to see how Venezuelan extremism continues to play dumb with its own followers with this level of flattery and deceit. As if it were a Tom-Cruise-style Hollywood movie, they deployed a narrative that makes no sense. So much so that less than 24 hours have passed since the exit of the squatters from the Argentine Embassy in Caracas was made public, and the extremist opposition has changed its own versions of events about five times.

Diosdado! Tell me, who can believe that Seal Team Six entered Venezuela undetected and took the terrorists from the Argentine Embassy ​​without anyone knowing anything? As your friend the minister says, that's pure bullshit.

The extremist narrative, besides being stupid, is incoherent. According to them, a US commando unit roamed all over Caracas "extracting" people, and instead of going to Miraflores and abducting Maduro to collect the reward, they preferred to look for Magalli, her friends, and Machado's mother. Not to mention that María Corina wanted to leave and was told, "You're not going!"

What is certain is that here in Washington, there is a deep divide on the issue. No one in the White House supports the lack of seriousness with which Marco Rubio is acting, because even if the show of the extraction were true, with his message he would be confessing to a crime with serious repercussions for the Trump administration. Furthermore, Marco Rubio is sabotaging the agreements being forged between the White House and Miraflores. Brother! This is nothing more than an example of Rubio's desperation to show off a win because he knows his career was ruined by supporting the plan to hold migrants hostage in El Salvador and sending a letter to Homeland Security requesting the revocation of TPS for Venezuelans.

I wonder: Rubio is asking for TPS to be revoked for more than 600,000 Venezuelans, but he says he extracted the terrorists hiding in the Argentine Embassy in Caracas and Sayo's mother in order to protect them. So, do some Venezuelans deserve Rubio's protection and others don't? These kinds of actions should make people think and reflect on how Rubio, María Corina, the entire fascist opposition and their allies despise Venezuelans and only care about themselves.

Diosdado! Let no one be surprised, because here in gringo land, the only supporter Machado has is Rubio. In other words, she only has a part of the State Department that constantly contradicts the White House. But I have bad news for them: Trump already knows Rubio wants to get rid of him, so don't be surprised if we soon see Little Marco saying "bye, bye!"

Obviously, Machado will never allow any talk of negotiation, because let's remember that María Corina has historically been in charge of pointing fingers at, sabotaging, and lynching anyone who reaches an agreement with the Venezuelan government. That's why, with the help of Rubio, the deranged Milei, and the support of the marketing agency, they prepared a Hollywood movie that arrived at just the right time, as María Corina's approval rating plummeted while rejection of her policy of suffocation and malice has grown like wildfire. With this new show, Machado seeks to regain notoriety and justify that she is "doing something" in the face of complaints from both insiders and outsiders.

Brother! I just met with Charlotte, who, as I told you last week, is still here at the State Department (don't forget to say hello in English). According to Charlotte, the message written by Little Marco Rubio on X about the new Indiana Jones movie was worded very ambiguously to leave room for all kinds of theories and speculation. In the case of Milei's government, we know they don't mind lying, just as Milei lied to make more than $286 million with the LIBRA cryptocurrency. Diosdado! After that scam, the Argentine government could pray the Lord's Prayer and no one would believe them.

Brother! These people don't learn. In 2019, Leopoldo López, with his supposed "Operation Freedom," was only seeking his own departure from the country; today, they're repeating the same script. Yesterday, Machado wanted to get on the plane, but she knew she didn't have permission, and no matter how much she begged, she was left behind, all dressed up and upset. In the case of Inmundo González, it was the same: he ran off to Spain with his wife and left his people in trouble, including his son-in-law, who was conspiring with foreign security agents. Diosdado! That rotten opposition only care about themselves, and they send youth to commit crimes and get imprisoned.

We, as always, have to play it smart and let them bury themselves with their own lies. When it's our turn at bat, they had better not howl.

Diosdado Cabello

THE DECLASSIFIED MEMORANDUM

Brother! Speaking of lies, a memorandum recently declassified and released this Monday by The New York Times confirms that US intelligence agencies have ruled out any direct link between the Tren de Aragua gang and the government of President Nicolás Maduro, a fact that undermines President Trump's use of the Alien Enemies Act to summarily render Venezuelans to prisons in El Salvador.

The memorandum, known as "Sense of Community," was made public in response to a Freedom of Information Act request from the US "Press Freedom Foundation." The document was released by the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence and confirms that intelligence agencies do not believe that President Nicolás Maduro's administration controls the now-defunct Tren de Aragua gang.

May 5, 2025

The US intelligence community expressly states that: "The actions taken by Venezuelan security forces demonstrate that Venezuelan authorities have treated the Tren de Aragua as a threat to their country's internal security." Diosdado! This makes it clear that the CIA itself, which has never loved us, is obliged to acknowledge that we're in the right.

NEW PLANS AGAINST MIGRANTS

Diosdado! The Trump administration sooner or later will end up being held accountable for crimes against humanity, or maybe that's why they sanctioned the ICC Prosecutor, a foreshadowing of what's coming. Our friend, Murphy, who is inside the White House, told me that the Trump administration has discussed with Libya, Rwanda, and Angola the possibility of kidnapping and sending migrants, including Venezuelans with pending immigration proceedings, to those countries, similar to El Salvador.

This proposal marks a dramatic escalation in the inhumane treatment of migrants by seeking to send them to countries thousands of miles away.

In the case of Libya, the US administration is seeking to move toward a formal "safe third country" agreement, which would allow for the rendition of not only undocumented immigrants but also asylum seekers intercepted at the US borders. If this proposal materializes, it would be one of the most controversial agreements of this new immigration policy, since Libya lacks a functioning legal system or minimum guarantees for the protection of people's rights.

MEETING IN MIAMI

Diosdado! Earlier this week, there was a meeting between several nefarious figures from the opposition movement linked to USAID corruption cases to "smooth things over" and agree, like any criminal gang, on how to form a bloc to defend themselves against the investigations launched into the theft of billions of dollars granted for supposed humanitarian aid under the fake government of Juan Guaidó.

The weight of the accusations against all those involved is breathing down their necks, and they fear that legal action will be taken at any moment. To that end, they are about to hire a lobbyist so that one of the representatives designated by this criminal gang can hold a formal meeting with a high-ranking official from the State Department and seek an "agreement." No wonder Juanito is overdosing on cocaine.

Diosdado! Another piece of news has arrived from the US, but I don't know if it's good or bad. Do you remember last week when I informed you that Juan Guaidó, alias "Juanito Alimaña," had suffered another relapse? Well, brother, it seems things are worse than I told you. Our patriotic cooperator who owns the paddle courts in Miami says that Guaidó has been literally crossing the “line” for some time now, and he had a transient ischemic attack—a small stroke. Cousin, if things continue like this, Juanito Alimaña's new alias will be "the human vacuum cleaner," since this is the second time he's had an accident of this kind in less than a year. The truth is that the money from the famous humanitarian aid is now also being spent on drugs. https://conelmazodando.com.ve/saco-de-gatos-conozca-por-que-la-sayo-pidio-excluir-a-hermanos-guanipa-embajada-argentina

Next week, I'll give you the names and details of everyone involved. I'll also bring you the latest information on this new stage of showbiz, drama, and conspiracy that's just beginning.

REMEMBER THAT I'M YOUR FINE, FIT AND IMPORTANT FRIEND.

OVER AND OUT.