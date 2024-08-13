Share this postDisturbing: Tim Walz ordered police to shoot people outside of their homes realrawnews.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherDisturbing: Tim Walz ordered police to shoot people outside of their homes Diana BarahonaAug 13, 2024Share this postDisturbing: Tim Walz ordered police to shoot people outside of their homes realrawnews.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2Sharehttps://rumble.com/v5assj0-tim-walz-sent-police-forces-into-neighborhoods-to-shoot-civilians-with-pain.htmlhttps://rumble.com/v5at63w-tim-walz-ordered-police-to-shoot-people-on-porches-with-paint-balls-during-.html"Light 'em up!" "Go inside now!" Flash from firearmShare this postDisturbing: Tim Walz ordered police to shoot people outside of their homes realrawnews.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2SharePrevious
Holy 🤯🤯🤯🤯. I was in Florida for lockdowns.. that’s Australian insane