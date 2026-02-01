Good News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janet's avatar
Janet
1d

It’s probably all part of the plan so that’s not his decision. If there’s something that doesn’t seem right then maybe one of the three Quantum computers needs to be adjusted. After all it seems that the computers don’t take into account that a lot of us don’t comment with what we know to be true so that we don’t upset the sleepers. So unless the computers can read our minds they really don’t know how many of us know more than they assume unless they take that into consideration. ❤️🙏🍿

Reply
Share
1 reply by Diana Barahona
Sonia Nordenson's avatar
Sonia Nordenson
13h

Damn. I'm not furious about this turn of events, but I do side with the White Hats regarding JAG versus the DOJ to handle these scoundrels.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Diana Barahona · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture