Deep-state detainees are being held at ICE’s “detention alley,” slang for a network of fortified detention centers in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, Real Raw News has learned.

The 15 detainment facilities—steel cages surrounded by barbed wire-topped fences, have existed for decades, spaced along winding, isolated stretches of road near rural towns most people have never heard of. In fact, society was largely unaware of the camps before House Representative AOC staged a photo op at a Texas confinement facility in protest of President Trump’s border policies in 2019.

Although the lockups are numerous and spacious, they’ve seldom been filled to maximum capacity, and currently, to the best of our knowledge, house only 1,673 future deportees, whereas they collectively have room to hold 15,000 illegal aliens.

In early March, White Hats spoke with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem, asking whether ICE’s camps could temporarily hold Deep State detainees until vacancies at GITMO and Camp Blaz became available. A JAG source told Real Raw News that Hegseth and Noem were receptive to the idea, albeit provisionally, as neither wanted US taxpayers to foot the bill.

“We assured them Deep State seizures and forfeitures would more than cover the tab,” a JAG source told RRN.

While RRN doesn’t know how many Deep State operatives occupy Detention Alley cells, we were informed that the FDA’s top vaccine regulator, Dr. Peter Marks, arrived at a detention center in Alexandria, Louisiana, Friday morning, the same day he “resigned” after Trump gave him a chilling ultimatum: leave willingly or be fired. RRN doesn’t know the circumstances surrounding his arrest or what charges led to it, but we are attempting to gain that information.

Dr. Peter Marks, former vaccine regulator at the Food and Drug Administration FDA

Marks attained notoriety during Trump’s first term for his work on Operation Warp Speed, and is likely among the players who inveigled Trump into pushing the clot shot. Prior to his arrest, Marks had also advocated for inoculating humans against avian influenza and, more recently, the development of an app to track and monitor measles patients in West Texas.

Our source said Marks was put in a cell beside one housing four men from South America.