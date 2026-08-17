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Sonia Nordenson's avatar
Sonia Nordenson
7m

Good background info; makes perfect sense to me.

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Gerry_O'C's avatar
Gerry_O'C
21m

...not sure what to make of this Diana...so much is a head wreck these days... when i saw during the weekend that there is a monument to the fictional 'Rocky Balbao' in Philly i think i lost much of my faith in the US...make beleive has consumed so much of reality there, and Stallone was the perfect tool at the time, and was gross in the part, though he seems a great family man etc, a shadow of reality emerging out of the full shadowy circle?... 🙏➕🙏..

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