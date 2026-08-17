https://www.bitchute.com/video/MT0H5DGncpJ7

We are now officially in a military coup. What has happened and why I was part of it is because I’d had a history of doing soft coups in the United States, and what we call hard coups overseas—overthrowing regimes using the military. In this case, we had what we call a hard coup.

It was initiated, as I said, a month-and-a-half ago, two months ago, by our cyber command, using special forces. There were over 400 people from all parts of the intelligence community; I won’t go into the names. But in effect now, we are about to arrest Pelosi, we are going to arrest Biden, Hunter Biden, Mitt Romney. You’re talking about a whole list of individuals whom I identified on this show for years. When I said Gina Haspel has to go, she went. When I said Barr was a CIA operative, he went. When I told you Pence was not to be believed because he came out of a Democratic Catholic background, became an evangelical Christian, he left.

So what’s happening now is that we are literally in a military coup. That means, in effect, this country will watch the arrests that will come out of this. We have already arrested and basically— Overseas, we have taken out the pope, whom I have identifed for over thirty years as a terrorist when he was director of the Jesuits, had killed three of our American nuns, two of our Jesuits. We arrested an older man from the State Department, Stefano Serafini, who basically leaked all of the information, used Leonardo, the sites going up to the satellites, which were controlled by the Vatican. We, in turn, intercepted all of that information and were able to get—along with Nancy Pelosi’s computer—

By the way, there was no rioting in the Capitol. I happen to know three-to-four people here from my town who said it was very peaceful; the police took down the barriers. And in effect, what people don’t know is we sent special forces operators in there to take Pelosi’s computer.