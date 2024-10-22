19 gunmen killed in capture of ”El Max”—Edwin Antonio Rubio—Sinaloa cartel boss

In a joint operation in Culiacán, Sinaloa, Army soldiers and armed agents from the Attorney General's Office (FGR) arrested Edwin Antonio Rubio López, better known as El Max or El Oso, the chief operator for Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada.

According to the National Registry of Arrests of the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), Rubio Lopez was arrested at 8:25 p.m. last night after a gun battle and placed at the disposal of the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office.

Nineteen armed civilians, reported to be gunmen under the command of El Oso, were killed.

“El Oso” was in charge of operations for “El Mayo” Zambada's group, and since last August he has been working with Zambada’s son, “El Mayito Flaco,” receiving drug shipments and smuggling cocaine to the United States from Baja California.

At the time of his arrest, Rubio López, 35, 1.78 meters tall, robust build and black hair, was wearing a black shirt, black pants and boots. So far it has not been established whether he remains detained in FGR facilities in Culiacán, or has been transferred to Mexico City so that the Specialized Prosecutor's Office for Organized Crime (FEMDO) can put together the investigation file.

Patrols from the National Guard and Sedena (Secretary of Defense) were sent to the scene, as well as a helicopter that flew over the area after being notified of a confrontation between armed men and federal forces.

Collection of evidence

The Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) gathered evidence prior to the removal of the bodies in Campestre, Culiacán, where at least 19 armed men were killed.

According to reports, the shooting began yesterday at 7:00 p.m. The ground forces were supported by two armed helicopters, which fired at targets on the ground.

Shortly before midnight, the capture of a Sinaloa cartel operator known as Max was announced, confirmed this morning by the National Registry of Arrests.