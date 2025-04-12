President Nayib Bukele has been in office since 1 June 2019

High-Ranking MS-13 Fugitive Arrested on Terrorism Charges

November 15, 2023 Department of Justice Office of Public Affairs Defendant Was Influential Member of the Ranfla Nacional, MS-13’s Board of Directors that Directed Transnational Criminal Operations

At the conclusion of a removal hearing, a federal court in Houston, Texas ordered Elmer Canales-Rivera, aka Crook de Hollywood, a high-ranking leader of La Mara Salvatrucha, aka MS-13, to be transferred in custody to the Eastern District of New York where he and 13 other high-ranking MS-13 leaders were indicted in December 2020 on terrorism offenses relating to their direction of the transnational criminal organization’s criminal activities in the United States, El Salvador, Mexico, and elsewhere over the past two decades. When the indictment was unsealed in January 2021, Canales-Rivera was in custody in El Salvador serving a prison sentence, and the United States lodged an INTERPOL Red Notice and submitted an extradition request for Canales-Rivera to the GOES [Government of El Salvador]. However, in or about November 2021, Canales-Rivera was released from custody by the GOES and then unlawfully entered Guatemala. Canales-Rivera remained a fugitive until Nov. 7, 2023, when he was apprehended by Mexican authorities. https://www.justice.gov/archives/opa/pr/high-ranking-ms-13-fugitive-arrested-terrorism-charges

Elmer Canales-Rivera, alias El Crook

Elmer Canales Rivera, 45, is a founding member of the original MS-13 leadership council and one of its 12 members. This position gave him significant influence.

Nayib Bukele government humilliating Venezuelans by treating them like dangerous criminals WATCH https://x.com/la_iguanatv/status/1907107520230920239

President Bukele has been praised internationally for making El Salvador—which under U.S. imperialism had become one of the most dangerous countries in the world—to the safest country in the Americas. He is also very popular in El Salvador.

In the following meeting with members of the Argentinian senate, Bukele explains how he made El Salvador safe.

Because of his success in solving the problem of crime—for which the Luciferian Brotherhood is responsible—few would suspect Bukele of being a Luciferian. But there are several facts about the president that have raised the suspicions of Venezuelans, who believe he’s a fascist, i.e., a Luciferian.

Fact #1 - Bukele has hired ten leaders of the Venezuelan opposition to work for his government.

Fact #2 - Bukele made a deal with Marco Rubio and the Venezuelan opposition, by which the U.S. paid El Salvador $6 million to imprison 255 Venezuelan nationals. The Venezuelan opposition was paid a commission for arranging this. The Venezuelan nationals arrived in El Salvador on three planes shackled by their hands, feet and waists. They hadn’t eaten for three days, and they were subjected to brutality and humilliation as they were processed into El Salvador’s maximum-security prison, CECOT. Venezuela asked Bukele in vain for a list of its nationals.

President Trump has brought many U.S. nationals home, even though most had committed serious crimes. For example, the six FBI agents that Richard Grenell brought home from Venezuela had been conspiring with the opposition to commit terrorist acts. In contrast, there are no Interpol warrants or U.S.. criminal charges filed against the 255 men and women in prison in El Salvador, nor do they have a criminal history in Venezuela.

The international outrage over the fact that Venezuelans who were never charged with a crime were sent to a foreign prison instead of being deported (even though 2,366 of their fellow countrymen have been repatriated) caused Trump to say he didn’t sign the order for this to happen. He blamed Marco Rubio.

“We want to get criminals out of our country number one. I don’t know when it was signed, because I didn’t sign it,” Trump told reporters before departing the White House on Friday. “Other people handled it.”

“Marco Rubio has done a great job, and he wanted them out and we go along with that,” he added. “We want to get criminals out of our country.” WATCH https://x.com/ConElMazoDando/status/1910162917007503584

Fact #3 - The release from prison of a top leader of MS-13, Elmer Canales Rivera, alias “El Crook de Hollywood.” If Bukele wants to get MS-13 off the streets, why did he release one of the top leaders?

In the following post on X, Bukele brags that no one can escape from CECOT. Juan Martinez responds by asking how “El Crook” got out. It turns out that a judge ordered his release; however, Bukele controls the judiciary.

If we assume that Bukele released this dangerous criminal on orders from the Luciferian Brotherhood, then we have to ask whether he has released others. There are 80,000 prisoners in El Salvador: who is keeping track of them?

My theory is that Bukele is a Satanist, and if he is, he may be running a mercenary business like that of Eric Prince. Using slaves as mercenaries is a longstanding practice among the fascist elites—from gladiators in ancient Rome to super soldiers and others abducted as children and forced to serve off-world.