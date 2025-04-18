Banana Republic president Daniel Noboa

Megafraud in Ecuador

I will be brief. Ecuador is ruled by the corrupt Noboa family, which controls banana exports and other companies. Apparently, shipping things like bananas is a convenient way to smuggle cocaine, and the family has been caught with cocaine in its shipping containers five times with no legal repercussions.

Last Sunday, on April 13, there was a runoff election between Daniel Noboa and politician Luisa González, who got her start working for President Rafael Correa and his party, Revolución Ciudadana.

Lawyer and former deputy Luisa González

A fair election would have given Gonzáles 52%, but the official result was 55% for Noboa and 44% for González. Even the CIA-run Organization of American States criticized the government’s illegalities and irregularities. President Claudia Sheinbaum did not recognize the result and said Mexico would not have relations with Ecuador while Noboa was president. Relations were severed when Noboa raided the Mexican embassy on April 6, 2024 to arrest Rafael Correa’s vice president from 2013-2017, Jorge Glas, who had sought political asylum.

President Gustavo Petro of neighboring Colombia also refused to recognize the election result.

Tarot card readers and prophets say Noboa won’t be in power for more than a year, but that’s small comfort for Ecuadorans, who suffer under high crime, unemployment, deteriorating infrastructure and a government that simply doesn’t disburse monies it is obligated to disburse. Like a typical fascist, Noboa lost no time in threatening journalists and political opponents with arrest and has announced plans to change the constitution.

Kilmar Abrego García Alive

A 29-year-old sheet metal worker with a wife who is a U.S. citizen found himself at the center of a struggle between the Trump administration and the courts. The administration sent the father of two and other Salvadorans, as well as 255 Venezuelan nationals, to El Salvador’s Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT), paying dictator Nayib Bukele $6 million to keep them locked up and not ask questions.

It turns out that the administration lied when it called the imprisoned men and women gang members, vicious criminals and terrorists. As Bloomberg reported, only ten percent of those rendered—around 300—have criminal records. That includes the Salvadorans, meaning that the percentage of Venezuelans with criminal records is even lower. One of those innocent men was Kilmar Abrego, who fled CIA-backed gangs in El Salvador when he was 16, and had committed no crimes in the U.S. He was working legally and attending his asylum court hearings.

Because of the nauseating behavior of the Trump administration, which defamed and mocked the young man instead of just bringing him back as the judge had ordered, people had begun to wonder if he was alive. Hundreds have died in Bukele’s prisons; El Salvador is not a safe country to live in.

Fortunately, Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland flew to El Salvador to check on Abrego’s welfare. He put up with rude treatment from Bukele for two days, but today he was allowed a visit with his constituent. An American senator cared more about a Salvadoran unjustly imprisoned in El Salvador than the country’s president.