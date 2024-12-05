Fascist bureaucrats are giving billions to allies as an “insurance policy” against unemployment—kind of like aid to Ukraine.

Do you think storm victims in North Carolina could use $100 billion?

OMG reported the EPA is giving away $100 billion as fast as it can before Trump’s inauguration—but these fascist bureaucrats are giving the money to the organizations most likely to hire them once they are terminated. In other words, they are giving the money to allies as an “insurance policy” against unemployment.

But as journalist James O’Keefe personally verified, none of this money is going to storm victims in North Carolina, even though the fascists all claim Helene was caused by climate change.

WATCH James O’Keefe’s on-the-ground report on the abandonment of storm victims in North Carolina HERE: https://rumble.com/v5w54o5-omg-investigates-fema-part-1-north-carolina-residents-still-stranded-as-fem.html?e9s=src_v1_mfp