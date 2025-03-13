María Corina Machado, Erik Prince asking for donations for terrorism

Venezuela’s Minister of Interior Relations Diosdado Cabello said Wednesday that ExxonMobil has promised to take over funding of the Venezuelan opposition in the hopes that a planned invasion will overthrow the elected government and install a regime that will hand over the Esequibo region to the transnational corporation.

The claims were made in a letter read aloud by Cabello on episode #518 of his weekly live television broadcast, Con el Mazo Dando. The letter was written by an informant who calls himself Patriota del Valle Arriba Country Club. (“A Dios orando y con el mazo dando” means “Praying to God and swinging the sledgehammer.”)

The Venezuelan opposition is in disarray after a series of setbacks. Their presidential candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez, lost the July 28 election to incumbent Nicolás Maduro 43% to 52%, and a campaign of deadly post-election riots and propaganda spread through rightist politicians and the mass communications media (MCM) failed to make the opposition a relevant political force.

Edmundo González, 75, was a front man for María Corina Machado, who is prohibited by the Supreme Court from running for office. The daughter of a businessman father and a psychiatrist mother, Machado studied in a Jesuit university and has links to Yale University, the home of the Masonic secret society, Skull and Bones.

Machado's 15-year disqualification was confirmed by the Supreme Court of Justice of Venezuela in January 2024. The court said the disqualification was "for being involved... in the corruption plot orchestrated by the usurper Juan Guaido," which had led to a "criminal blockade of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, as well as the shameless dispossession of the companies and wealth of the Venezuelan people abroad, with the complicity of corrupt governments."

González vowed that he would enter Venezuela on January 10, the day of President Maduro’s inauguration, and that by some miracle he, González, would be sworn in as president. This didn’t happen, and the inauguration took place amidst an enormous display of popular support.

Another calamity befell the Venezuelan opposition when President Trump shut down USAID, which had given them hundreds of millions of dollars with no accountability. A previous episode of Con el Mazo Dando reported that the FBI is investigating 500 opposition figures and organizations for fraud.

“They don’t have an easy job. Nothing is as it was in 2019. This is what a friend just told me me in a hallway in the White House, who furthermore tells me the USAID scandal heavily splatters Juan Guaido, Maria Corina Machado, Leopoldo Lopez, Antonio Ledezma and Julio Borges. They’re political actors who have obtained from USAID and through its implementing agencies more than $3 billion, without counting the millions they get from Citgo, and the more than $5 billion that they stole from the bank accounts belonging to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.” - Episode #517

Diosdado Cabello, vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, PSUV

Episode #518 of Con el Mazo Dando had even more surprises than #517. Following is a translation of the report filed by Patriota del Valle Arriba Country Club.

March 12, 2025 Location: Valle Arriba Golf Club Patriota del Valle Arriba Country Club Hello, Gordoooooo! Gordito! How are you? Gordito, I missed you at carnival! They told me you dressed up as a police officer carrying handcuffs, a roll and a patrol car. Diosdado! I dressed up as a mental hospital so I could be with my friend Cori. By the way, carnaval's over, and Cori's still wearing the scary costume. Diosdado José! Let's get down to business, and this letter is long because so many things have happened. I'll start by telling you that my Uncle Inmundo (Edmundo González) has passed on to the cemetery of the forgotten. It’s incredible how Cori herself has taken it upon herself to minimize him, to overshadow him, which has unleashed a new internal struggle. On one hand, Cori is trying to bury my Uncle Inmundo, allowing him to appear only on special occasions, and on the other, there are the usual wise guys who see my uncle as their last chance to make money and gain power. Include Ledezma in that mix. That’s why they're making efforts to save my uncle from Cori and keep him alive, even though he’s on his deathbed. My bubble gum, relax, because here comes an interesting story. On a program Cori did yesterday with one of the lousy people on her payroll, Cori said that Uncle Inmundo won’t be sworn in as president outside of Venezuela because, according to her, it’s not necessary and because the Constitution must be upheld! Diosdado! Pure little lies from Cori. Anyone who doesn’t know her should buy it! ... LOOK, MY CATALINA WITH CHEESE! Cori said this to bring down the plan being set up by the Miamis, the clan of corrupt bankers and businessmen fishing for something with Uncle Inmundo as bait. Diosdado! My manicurist in Doral (Florida) told me that the plan is to sell the lousy ExxonMobil thugs the idea of swearing in my Uncle Inmundo in exile before the Supreme Court of Justice so that he will sign an agreement with Guyana and allow ExxonMobil to operate without problems. Diosdado José! Obviously, Cori won’t allow it because she has her own plan and her own agreement with ExxonMobil. MY GRAPE CHUPI CHUPI! Although Cori didn't want it, my Uncle Inmundo already recorded his video to appear with her tomorrow at CERAWeek, an energy event held in Houston and organized by an analytical services company called S&P Global. But guess who this company works for. Yes, my sweetie! They work with the lousy ExxonMobil gang. Diosdado! Everything fits together on this board. You'll see, my Gerber Baby.

The truth is, Cori wanted to be alone at that conference, but the bloodsuckers who hang on to my Uncle Inmundo confronted her and told Cori that without Edmundo González, it would be impossible to hold that event because he’s the president, not her. Ha, ha, ha! Diosdado! This is worse than the Roman circus. The goal of having them speak at this event is for Cori and Uncle Inmundo to say: “We are the salvation. Support us. With us in power the sanctions will be eliminated and we will guarantee you access to Venezuela’s oil riches.” Please! MY SWEET PINEAPPLE TORTE! Definitely! My Uncle Inmundo is like a supporting actor they’ll use whenever he's useful in a show, like tomorrow’s (in Houston). Despite that, the reality is that Uncle Inmundo is more forgotten than a calendar from the year 2000. No one on the streets of Venezuela remembers him, which is reciprocal, because my Uncle Inmundo doesn’t remember the people. He only lives thinking about how to recover the money his son-in-law stole from him and how to survive. If you notice, in Cori’s latest public appearances, the girl only talks about herself and what she can do. She only mentions Uncle Inmundo when necessary, and that really pisses off my Aunt Mercedes (wife of Edmundo González), who, by the way, didn’t even get a rose on International Women’s Day. MY JOBITO POPSICLE! If you think what Cori is doing to Uncle Inmundo is sad, it’s even sadder to see what Cori is doing against Venezuela and the Venezuelan people. Diosdado! Cori is more ruthless than Soraya Montenegro, the villainess in the soap opera, “María, la del Barrio.” Diosdado! You won't believe me, but when Chevron’s oil license was revoked, Cori said in the chat room where her friends from Merici Academy meet: “Let's see what Maduro will do when Venezuelans line up again for bread flour and burn down Miraflores.” Diosdado! Cori doesn’t care about people. But lets take a step back, because karma exists. Diosdado! Do you remember that Cori did a podcast with Trumpito, Donald Trump’s son? WELL! MY TAMARIND CANDY! It turns out Cori got that interview because Rick Scott and María Elvira Salazar, Cori’s partner in managing the money they receive from ExxonMobil and drug trafficking, begged the producers of Donald Jr.’s show for the favor. But they also made their respective financial contributions, which is another way of saying “they bought the time slot.” Diosdado Joseeeee! That podcast was to evaluate Cori, and you have no idea how badly it went, the negative impact she had. You can’t imagine the tantrum that ensued when the advisors told Cori she failed the exam.

MY COCONUT CANDY FROM COROZO! Cori’s broadcast success was short-lived. Her show with Trumpito failed to convince the Republicans in high places, nor did it connect with the people. In Venezuela, no one was moved by her poor English, her fake smile, her crazy face, and her subservient performance. So, Cori stopped making noise about the broadcast and the next day she made up the story of the alleged raid on her house—obviously, my baby! That was crazy Cori’s idea to gauge public reaction and make people forget about the broadcast. But since everything goes wrong for Cori, she couldn’t even get her little commandos to come to the scene to defend her from her own show—obviously, Baby! The only ones who came out to make a fuss were the crazy Cubans from Florida and Cori’s media team, who called Trumpito to tell him the government wanted to arrest her for doing the show with him. Diosdado! Cori made her allies into fools again, lied to their faces.

Diosdado! This is so crazy, I better take a deep breath, take a sip of the moringa tea you sent me and continue.

MY MANGO JELLY! Sometimes I think Cori speaks ill of everyone, I even think she speaks ill of herself when she sleeps. Even though Cori keeps sucking on the socks of my American friends, she’s always speaking very ill of my friend, Blondie [Trump]. Oh, my God! Cori told Magalli Meda that she doesn't trust Trump, saying he’s a neurotic and unpredictable old man from whom she expects nothing. Cori knows that Trump, no matter how hostile he may be toward Venezuela, isn’t playing with her or any of the lousy members of the terrorist opposition, because Trump knows they’re all corrupt.

Speaking of corruption, MY GUAVA ICE CREAM WITH CHOCOLATE CHIPS! Did you know that Cori reconciled with Crazy Leo [Leopoldo Lopez]? Well, I’ll leave it there. The title of this new story is, “Corruption Unites Them.” It turns out that with the USAID money scandal, which literally affects EVERYONE, Crazy Leo told Cori that she wasn’t free of that corruption and that the best thing they could do was unite to face the investigations ordered by Trump and defend themselves against the actions that Nico Maduro and your handsome friend, the minister, will take when the lid finally comes off the pot.

MY BANANA SANDWICH! Let’s take a break to tell you a little gossip. Cori is also very upset with that Blondie Trump because he didn't mention her in the address to the joint session of Congress, but there’s more. I heard when Cori was talking to Magallí Meda and was trashing María Elvira Salazar. Cori said she was corrupt and a charlatan because she had sworn that Trump would mention her in his speech. Let’s get back to business. While they were giving Cori Botox and dyeing her hair—Diosdado! Don’t make that face! Cori is the only one who, according to her, lives in hiding yet has time to buy wine, cigarettes, and get cosmetic touch-ups. Well! Cori told me her only hope is to bet on the asphyxiation of the country, on destabilization. Nothing new for Cori. Well, here comes another bombshell, so brace yourself! Cori is incredibly angry with you because she says you stole the name of the “July 28th Movement,” because that’s what she was planning to call her new movement, which she’s building to destabilize the country and destroy the Unitary Platform. Diosdado! Cori told me you were a copycat, that you had no class or personality, that you were rabble. Now she’ll have to find another name, and she told me she’ll do it with her new team of advisors and marketing. I asked Cori where she was going to get the money for this new movement and to pay for these lobbying agencies and advertising agencies. Her response was, “Bye USAID, ExxonMobil has arrived.”

I asked Cori where she was going to get the money for this new movement and to pay for these lobbying agencies and advertising agencies. Her response was, “Bye, USAID; ExxonMobil has arrived.”

Diosdado José! Listen to me, this is the moment where I get toxic. The enemy of my enemy is my friend. This is how we can define Cori’s relationship with ExxonMobil, who reappear to inject oxygen, if not money, into Cori, Marco Rubio, the three crazy Cubans from Florida,* journalists, supposed civil society activists, think tanks, and many others. ExxonMobil does this to continue its fight to destroy Chevron, its main competitor, and to destroy Venezuela, which represents an obstacle for ExxonMobil to fully consolidate its presence in Guyana, recapitalize its commercial value and its global power. (*Senator Rick Scott, Rep. Mario Díaz Balart, Rep. María Elvira Salazar) Diosdado! It's sad to know that we´ve been caught in the middle of a fight between two transnational oil companies, but even sadder is knowing that there are Venezuelans willing to collaborate in this fight that’s destroying our country, our people, and they do so in exchange for money and the possibility of being elected to government where Nico Maduro governs, that is, in Miraflores. I confess that Cori’s anger toward Venezuelans has left me very sad, although later I thought about it and said to myself: “Myself, remember that ambition and money have no friends, family, or love.” Then I understood that it doesn’t pain Cori to give away Venezuelan soil, but she only cares about fulfilling her greatest dream: to be president of the country, because she couldn’t even get elected carnival queen. It’s official! ExxonMobil will pay all of Cori’s expenses and those of all the lousy people working to create noise against Venezuela in the United States Congress, the White House, and the public. Our people must know that we are going to face an unprecedented communications war. That’s why Cori said it in her interview yesterday, and then said to me: “Sigfri, there's nothing left to do politically; the only thing left for us to do is focus on criminal matters.” At the time, I didn't quite understand what she meant, but then I realized that’s where this whole narrative stems from, all the false flags they’re going to generate to continue positioning Venezuela as a threat to the United States and the region. Diosdado! With the help of ExxonMobil, they’re going to revive the lies about the Soles cartel, the alleged cocaine production, and the presence of Hezbollah in our territory. They’ll seek to take us back to the 2019 scenario to justify the application of the TIAR (Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance - OAS), a foreign intervention, and even justify offering Esequibo to ExxonMobil in exchange for the company paying whatever is necessary to finance a mercenary incursion into Venezuela. That’s why Cori said on the podcast with Trumpito Jr. that: “Venezuela has the money to finance its liberation.” Diosdado! Cori is completely crazy, and with more reason we should read between the lines of what she says. MY PEAR COMPOTE! Take note of these three things: 1) Even though Cori is playing her last cartridge, she’s afraid. She knows that her latest statements are enough to get her prosecuted for treason. She's also afraid that her family’s properties will be taken away due to the application of the Simón Bolívar Law. That's why Cori is thinking of leaving the country if ExxonMobil buys her idea of a mercenary incursion, because Cori would return with the invaders! 2) For an incursion into Venezuelan soil, ExxonMobil needs a base to operate against our country, which is why it will finance campaigns in Colombia in favor of the far right, and it's already doing so with (President Daniel) Noboa in Ecuador. Exxon needs Noboa to win the (April 13) elections to use Ecuador as a center of operations. In exchange, they will allow Noboa to fulfill his dream, which is not to end drug trafficking, but to protect and regulate it so they operate under their laws, just as (Alvaro) Uribe did in Colombia. 3) Erik Prince, the eternal con man, offered his services to ExxonMobil to carry out targeted assassinations in Venezuela, so my friend Delcy’s denunciation (Vice President Delcy Rodríguez) is not fiction. Stay tuned. I’m writing to you and I feel like I’m in the movie, “Lady and the Tramp”—I’m a princess and you’re a stray (mutt). Miss me. Remember you’re my baby Fiufiu.

