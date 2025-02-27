WATCH Con el Mazo Dando on X: https://x.com/ConElMazoDando/status/1894898058837864532

(1:16:00) Mazo TV de Diosdado Cabello has White House press credentials

(1:19:00) “President Trump today announced end of oil concessions and the “communications assassins of La Sayo [María Corina Machado] are rubbing their hands together.”

“What hasn’t been said is that this maneuver of Blondie Trump may be the preamble to things coming down the road. Trump wants to get out of the agreements left by Biden in order to establish his own game rules. Let’s let them once more throw a party with the country’s pain, because we will triumph.”

“For those who know Blondie Trump, we know his logic is to fire shots in order to then negotiate. It isn’t for nothing that today he imposed a 25% tariff on Europe, and he is forcing Ukraine to concede its rare-earth minerals. We have said that if they want our petroleum, our gas and our rare-earth metals, there’s no problem, but they have to respect us and pay us.”

“Diosdado, this is not a surprise to us. Next, different cards are put into play. The Trump administration will not be our best friend. Here in the White House everyone recognizes that there are idealogical positions antagonistic with the Bolivarian and Chavist Revolution. Trump doesn’t share, and never will share, the revolutionary ideal of our Commander Chavez. In the same way, we don’t share, and never will share, the exploitative and plundering current of imperialism. But such positions don’t impede arriving at agreements, regarding which we have no illusions, because we know them well. The gringos never fulfill and always lie.”

“It is true, La Sayo’s lobby—and let it be understood that they include corrupt bankers and Colombian drug traffickers and that they all have Maria Corina as a facade to continue attempting their plan to take over our country—has been going hard in recent weeks here in Washington DC. This scenario, which barely begins today, we have already lived through.”

“Diosdado, today they entice themselves with the same false narratives that Chavism is on the ropes, when it has been demonstrated that with each attack, there is more unity, for each sanction there is greater cohesion.”

“It’s true that La Sayo will appear today on a program with Donald Trump’s son. And what of it? In the past we saw her seated in the Oval Office with Bush; none of that turns her into an unbelievable leader. She knows what she ordered [her people] to offer regarding the Israelis. And to the gringos it must be said clearly that Venezuela is not for sale, and Maria Corina is not going to be able to deliver what she offered you.”

María Corina Machado, who has links to violent criminal cartels, with Donald Trump Jr.

“Brother, I ask myself, what do the communications assassins expect? Do they really think that we believe the gringos? Do they really think that the White House is going to come out and say that Maduro is the world’s most beautiful leader and that he’s Trump’s best friend? What happened today [removing Chevron’s concession] is a glass of water, that is to say, something that we Chavist revolutionaries drink every day. One thing is the lies told in front of the cameras and on social networks; another thing entirely is realpolitik that is being built.”

“Speaking of the Trump administration, Brother, I never tire of repeating like a parrot. The Republicans are like the Chavists: they forgive anything except betrayal. And I have very bad news for the corrupt and extremist Venezuelan opposition.”

“Diosdado, the administration of Donald Trump does not forgive them for their support for Kamala Harris in the last elections. In their strategic monitoring room [war room] they are taking note of the media campaign ordered by María Corina Machado and Edmundo Gonzalez. Even though La Sayo will sing victory today over her interview with the son of Blondie, they already know that La Sayo has paid for campaigns to portray Trump as weak when dealing with Nicolás Maduro. And that is the argument that [] so that they will pay attention to her.”

“Crazy Leopoldo is another one playing face-to-face with Donald Trump. Bother, Leopoldo Lopez and his cousin, Thor Halvorssen Mendoza, are in Washington waging a campaign against Make America Great Again. For that they’re using media, influencers and analysts, where they attack Trump, saying he’s making a pact with the regime. They’re hoping that Trump, for the sake of controlling damage, will make decisions like the ones he took today, but we’ll see how far he gets with this lie. Diosdado, the FBI and other security agencies will certainly keep an eye on Thor Halvorssen Mendoza, who maintains a network of dark mafias who disguise themselves behind a supposed organization that defends human rights. From this platform Leopoldo Lopez hopes to move his few remaining allies in the United States to pressure for sanctions against Venezuela. Of course, [this is] something neither he nor Juan Guaido can ask for directly because of how discredited they are.”

Left - Thor Halvorssen; Right - Leopoldo López

“They don’t have an easy job. Nothing is as it was in 2019. This is what a friend just told me me in a hallway in the White House, who furthermore tells me the USAID scandal heavily splatters Juan Guaido, Maria Corina Machado, Leopoldo Lopez, Antonio Ledezma and Julio Borges. They’re political actors who have obtained from USAID and through its implementing agencies more than $3 billion, without counting the millions they get from Citgo, and the more than $5 billion that they stole from the bank accounts belonging to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.”

“Thor Halvorssen also helped his cousin, Leopoldo Lopez, to create a money-laundering scheme using charitable and non-governmental organizations.”

Plan Vuelta a la Patria reuniting families

Erik Prince made $2 million smuggling Venezuelans to the U.S.; now he wants $25 billion to deport them

Erik Prince is trying to sell Donald Trump a project to create concentration camps with the objective of deporting migrants. Prince proposed to Trump the activation of a private fleet of 100 planes to carry out the 12 million deportations that Trump promised during his election campaign. Not only that: Prince wants the government to pay him $25 billion.

“Diosdado, I’m going to explain this to you. The bandit Erik Prince, while he was swindling stupid Venezuelans out of more than $2 million [to bring them to the U.S.], was working [on a plan] to deport them.”