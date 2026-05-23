May 22, 2026 - In Chicago’s Jackson Park, along Lake Michigan’s shoreline, sits a towering, windowless obelisk venerating a despotic Deep Stater and a dark chapter in American history. Built of polished granite, the Obama Presidential Center, scheduled to open June 16, looms like a shadow over the surrounding landscape. Its most prominent feature is an architectural word jumble; 450 letters etched into its exterior form Obama’s Selma-to-Montgomery 50th-anniversary speech. But observant people see hidden messages. When rearranged, the letters form a love letter to Beelzebub, a figure in demonology known as Lord of the Flies, insects that often buzzed about or landed on Obama’s nose and ears as he delivered speeches during his eight tyrannical years in power. The 18-acre campus on which the obelisk stands may be evil incarnate, as pedestrians near the construction site have heard blood-curdling screams emanating from the structure after dark.

Real Raw News has heard from six people who had bone-chilling experiences while traversing the jogging trails that crisscross Jackson Park. To the best of our ability, and to our satisfaction, we vetted the six to ensure they didn’t know one another and weren’t six friends fabricating a story for social media clout. Their tales were eerily similar.

On May 13, a 37-year-old Florida woman visiting her sister in Chicago was taking an early evening jog in the park when she paused to gaze at the building Obama had commissioned to honor himself. A cold fear gripped her. She heard a cacophony of agonized voices emanating from the obelisk. The sound froze her soul, she said. “I made out five or six distinct voices, children’s voices, overlapping, like drowning out each other. They were crying out, ‘Help me. Help us.’ Then silence.” She told RRN she eventually walked away, having convinced herself her mind was playing tricks on her.

SAGE radar antenna sits atop a building at Camp Hero, near Montauk, on Long Island in New York. This is the birthplace of global mind control, where Satanic elites ate babies and Draco reptilians directed the genetic and spiritual degradation of the human race.

Yet another woman, a 24-year-old Chicago resident, had a similar scary experience a week earlier. She was snapping photographs of the building when, she said, the letters on the obelisk started swirling around, rearranging into a message that said, “Kill now, hope is gone.” Terrified, she squeezed her eyes shut, and as she opened them and looked again, the alphabet blocks were sliding up and down and diagonally, forming the words “Kill yourself. He has been cheating on you.” She dropped her camera as “maniacal cackling” filled her ears. Nebulous, shadowy figures, four-foot-tall and wearing hooded cloaks, brushed past her, their ghostly, tendril-like digits caressing her face and chest. She screamed at the top of her lungs—and the visions waned. “Never go near that place again, it’s evil,” she told us.

In Blue Blood, True Blood (2002), Stewart Swerdlow describes the Luciferian child-sacrifice rituals that regularly took place at the Montauk base. He claims that many prominent people took part, including Sir Laurence Gardner, William F. Buckley, Sean Connery, Spiro Agnew, Henry Kissinger, John F. Kennedy Jr., the Shah of Iran, and “numerous other actors, military personnel and Middle Eastern figures whose names I did not know.” Full Disclosure Mind Control and Occultism All cultures go through states of higher technological development prior to learning that everything they have accomplished can be achieved by way of pure thought. – Matrix II… Read more

And, most recently, a 47-year-old male walking his dog in Jackson Park froze in his tracks when his hound bared its teeth and growled menacingly at the obelisk. The dog, he said, snapped its jaws at the air and tried tugging him toward the building, but he yanked the leash and commanded the dog to heel. His heart was pounding away in his ears and his arms and legs were frozen with fear, he said. “Whispers—I heard whispers commanding me to murder my wife,” he said.

The other three stories we heard were strikingly similar. It’s our opinion that the Obama Presidential Center is a domain of Evil, and that President Trump should order it razed to the ground.