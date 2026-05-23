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MusicMan54's avatar
MusicMan54
8h

And besides, that is an ugly piece of “architecture”, for want of a better word. Ugh…

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Sandy Mutert's avatar
Sandy Mutert
19h

May there come a time when the entire building is torn down and all debris removed and prayed over to remove any residue of Obama and what he really stood for and what he honored! All his personal actions have proven not a good human being and his political accomplishments if proven to have been treason against this country let all be known!

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