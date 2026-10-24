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Sonia Nordenson's avatar
Sonia Nordenson
3d

🤔 Was Erika born Erik?

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1 reply by Diana Barahona
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🐺The Wise Wolf
4d

lol why do people think real raw news is 'real'? just because it has the name 'real' in the title? the guy literally has a disclaimer saying this is a parody news site. it's like the onion but for people that aren't intelligent enough to get the jokes in the onion.

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