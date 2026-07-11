July 10, 2026 - Three of 15 recently fired intelligence agents are reportedly under house arrest wearing GPS anklets or in jail for endangering undercover field operatives in the Middle East and conspiring to supply President Trump with faulty intelligence.

Last week, acting Director of National Intelligence Bill Pulte, who replaced Tulsi Gabbard on June 19, went on a mass firing spree, culling the intelligence community of at least ten—and possibly many more—disloyal CIA, NSA, and Space Force intelligence assets who either refused or failed polygraph examinations, according to White House source familiar with the ousting. The firings were broadly publicized, but without specificity. Although RRN can expound on only two of them, it’s reasonable to assume Pulte uncovered extensive treachery within the 18 alphabet agencies that fall under ODNI’s umbrella.

According to our source, a 16-year CIA veteran who had worked as station chief in Iraq, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia transmitted a list of covert agents in the Middle East to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Tehran headquarters on February 28, the same day the United States and Israel launched airstrikes against the Muslim nation. The IRGC’s headquarters were among the places targeted in the opening bombardment; cruise missiles and 1,000-pound bombs flattened the compound. It’s unknown whether IRGC generals saw or had an opportunity to disseminate the list before bombs razed the facility and killed everyone inside.

“I cannot share names now, but the CIA employee is a practicing Muslim but not a foreigner. He was born in Idaho and converted to Islam sometime around 2020, best we can tell. He failed three consecutive polygraphs and his own sloppiness and interviews with people he worked with—he loves Iran and has acute TDS.”

FBI special agents—who have primary jurisdiction for investigating and arresting individuals, including CIA employees, who commit espionage or treason against the United States—showed up at the agent’s home the same evening he was fired. Allegedly, he invoked his 5th Amendment Right to remain silent and told FBI investigators that if they arrested him, he’d be exonerated in a court of law. Why he wasn’t shackled and dragged off is unclear, but our source said FBI agents informed him he was being put under house arrest and fastened a GPS tracker on his ankle.

A day later, other FBI teams stormed the homes of two NSA employees—one near Fort Meade, Maryland, and the other in Arlington, Virginia—who had attended high school and college together prior to submitting job applications for government work in 2014. Both are computer scientists with specialties in mathematics. They had been hired by one of Obama’s NSA directors, General Keith B. Alexander, in January 2014. Somehow, the deep-staters were sufficiently inconspicuous to avoid detection during Trump’s first and second terms—and, yes, even Trump has said he’s now in his third term, something we’ve reported on since 2019—but blew their cover this year.

The lifelong friends, our source noted, compiled a specious intelligence report they had sent to former National Counterterrorism Director Joe Kent claiming that Proud Boys dissatisfied with Trump’s economic policies were planning to assassinate him. The report was fictitious, made of whole cloth.

When the FBI raided one of the pair’s homes, the suspect seemed to think he had an aura of invincibility. He pulled from his wallet what he thought was a Monopoly “Get Out of Jail Free” business card with Joe Biden’s signature. The text on the card indemnified him against all forms of prosecution—or so he thought.

“Director Patel doesn’t acknowledge Biden was ever president. Anyone he pardoned, commuted, or holds those weird “I’m innocent” cards. He and his partner they’re in a federal jail, others on house arrest. Deep-state shit goes so deep it is like as deep as the Mariana Trench,” our source said.