Interior Relations and Justice Minister Diosdado Cabello, who is also secretary general of the PSUV

Caracas, 12 de febrero de 2025 VTV

“There is no way that Juanito Alimaña (Juan Guaidó), Crazy Leo (Leopoldo López), Sayo (María Corina Machado), Carlos Vecchio, Miguel Pizarro, Julio Borges, Jhon Goicoechea, Antonio Ledezma and the like, can escape the investigations that are already underway,” reported this Wednesday the cooperating patriot ‘VIP’, revealing details of the FBI investigations against “Guaidó’s Interim Train” (Tren del Interinato de Guaidó), during an episode of Con El Mazo Dando, hosted by the Minister of Internal Relations and Justice, Diosdado Cabello.

“Talking with a friend of mine from the FBI, Murphy, he informed me their investigations have already identified the masterminds of the multimillion-dollar embezzlement that was executed through USAID. Obviously, this splatters the Venezuelan extremists, because everyone—and when I say everyone, I mean everyone who ate at that party—” Cabello read from VIP’s report.

VIP reported that the FBI investigation of the scam carried out with American taxpayers’ money has identified extremist leaders who are fugitives, including Alberto Ravell, Carlos Méndez and their front men. “There are at least 325 people under investigation.”

The FBI investigations include relatives of those mentioned above, Venezuelan bankers and direct collaborators. Freddy Guevara, Elisa Totoro and Natasha Quintana have also been named.

“Regarding this scandal (Tren del Interinato de Guaidó), of which we are just seeing the tip of the iceberg, this novel that is just beginning. It will be worthy of a series of 10 seasons on Netflix,” said Cabello, who is also secretary general of the PSUV.

“According to Murphy (the secret FBI friend of ‘VIP’), the extent of this corruption network that has starred the entire Venezuelan opposition even tarnishes foreign governments in the region, which set up a transnational money-laundering operation,” the report continued. Among the governments is that of Nayib Bukele in El Salvador, where front men for Leopoldo López and Lilian Tintori operate.

‘VIP’ also said that Calderón Berti, Julio Borges, “doctor” Gabriela Arellano, José Manuel Olivares, Alejandro Hernández and Carlos Paparoni, among other fugitives living in Colombia, are being investigated by the FBI. Together with their respective partners, they set up multiple “briefcase NGOs” to receive multimillion-dollar payments that were purportedly to meet the needs of the Venezuelan diaspora, but ended up in their personal bank accounts.

“Although you may not believe it, the focus is on Colombia, because, at that time, between the years 2019 and 2021, the world was told that Colombia, under the government of Iván Duque, was the country most affected by the exodus promoted by the Venezuelan far right. It was hundreds of millions of dollars that Duque stole, along with the rotten [Venezuelan] opposition.”

At this point, Cabello recalled actress Angelina Jolie, who made an appearance in La Guajira, Colombia (June 8, 2019) to take photos with poor children in order to denounce that “here these children are going hungry. What pain . . . Venezuela is in a very bad way.” But the move backfired, because one of the residents told her that she was in Colombia, not Venezuela.

“That’s how it was; exactly. Well, that lady received, so that you know, according to the documents, $20 million for taking a photo with Zelensky.”

“Twenty million dollars, so that you can see what the poor American taxpayers’ money was spent on,” said Cabello, who left in the air how much money Jolie received for her appearance in La Guajira, Colombia, at a time when the extreme right were attacking the Bolivarian Republic.

Mike Benz Says USAID Used Celebrities and Artists to Carry Out Regime Change

“Celebrities who can be trained to spread desired messaging" are actively recruited and used as "network nodes."

Times of India

Taylor Swift devil's horns, male genitals, blood on her sole

Former U.S. official Mike Benz has claimed that USAID has trained musical artists, including Dua Lipa, Pussy Riot, and possibly Taylor Swift, to act as "assets" in spreading political narratives for statecraft purposes. He suggested that these efforts are part of a broader initiative to influence public opinion and destabilise governments.

“Pussy Riot’s” support campaign is spearheaded by Oksana Chelysheva of the US State Department-funded “Russian-Chechen Friendship Society,” a clearing house for Chechen terrorist propaganda. Along with US State Department-subsidized Alexey Navalny and the West’s media outlets on their side, the hooligan anti-establishment “punk rockers” now on trial in Moscow have a decidedly “establishment” backing. Read more here.

Benz said that "celebrities who can be trained to spread desired messaging" are actively recruited and used as "network nodes." He cited NATO-linked initiatives and USAID-backed music diplomacy programs as key drivers behind these efforts. "Taylor Swift has worked in various things before that have been empirically shown to move the needle on government initiatives," he said, referring to her involvement in voter engagement and public health campaigns.

He also pointed to the Pentagon’s involvement in the music industry, alleging that military funding has played a significant role in shaping cultural narratives. "Look at who the biggest sponsor of South by Southwest is in Texas now. It’s the military. Go ahead and look up the scandal if you want about South by Southwest Pentagon funding. They've taken over the music industry because it’s hearts and minds work," Benz said.

According to Benz, the U.S. government has used similar tactics worldwide, particularly through USAID’s music diplomacy program. "Just like they were giving Dua Lipa the awards, just like they’re working with Pussy Riot, just like they have 22 . . . In fact, you can look this up if you want—the State Department Music Diplomacy Program. twenty-two rappers. You’ll see again, these people become network nodes. They become assets to play with."

Benz further claimed that USAID has supported artists in various countries to promote anti-government sentiment. "There’s evidence to suggest the same play around recruiting hip-hop artists in Cuba," Benz said. "It was protest rock, it was protest rap. In Cuba, for that USAID operation, it was protest rap."

Benz referenced a report from The Grayzone, which revealed that U.S.-backed programs in Bangladesh had commissioned rap songs designed to incite street protests and political reform. "Those documents that The Grayzone published have two rap songs in Bangladesh with lines like they were designed to inspire anti-government sentiment and to promote street protests and political reform. I mean, literally writing rap albums to get people to take to the streets and pull off the exact riot that the State Department wants to destabilise the country."

In response to a video discussing these claims, Benz reiterated that the State Department had recruited 22 artists from various countries, including Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, Cameroon, France, India, and South Africa, to train them in "youth engagement and using art as activism." The program involved bringing these musicians to Washington, DC, for an intensive training period.

Benz’s comments come amid heightened scrutiny of U.S. foreign influence programs. Recently, Elon Musk has also criticised USAID and other agencies, calling for their dismantling. Musk suggested that organisations like the National Endowment for Democracy have failed in their stated missions, asking, "How much democracy have they achieved lately?"