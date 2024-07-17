https://realrawnews.com/2024/07/fbi-had-crooks-phone-at-least-24-hours-before-attempt-on-trumps-life/

MK Ultra mind-controlled slave Thomas Crooks

The FBI had possession of mind-controlled asset Thomas Crooks’ cell phone at least 24 hours before the 20-year-old used an automatic rifle to wound President Trump, kill a 50-year-old father of two, and injure two other spectators at a campaign rally last Saturday, a source in General Eric M. Smith’s office told Real Raw News.

Shortly after the shooting and identification of the suspect, the FBI announced it had executed a search warrant on Crooks’ home and found his phone and computer, as well as suspicious “devices,” according to the agency’s website. On Monday, an updated post said experts at the FBI’s Quantico headquarters had “successfully gained access to” Crooks’ phone and were analyzing electronic devices.

On Monday, a reliable federal 5th columnist gave General Smith digital images showing the FBI possessed Crooks’ phone on July 12, a day before the attempt on Trump’s life. The phone, which looked like an iPhone 14, was inside a sealed evidence bag labeled “Thomas Crooks,” case number “131324,” dated 7/11/2024.

The implication is that either the FBI had Crooks’ phone before the shooting, or it manufactured evidence in advance of the crime. In either case, the agency lied the public.

Gen. Smith’s source, however, claimed to have only seen and surreptitiously photographed the evidence pouch; he had not handled the phone and had no knowledge of its data.

Gen. Smith asked digital forensic experts at Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command to examine the photograph for signs of forgery or digital image manipulation, and they, after analyzing the image and metadata, concluded with certainty that it was authentic.

“The photo’s veracity is no longer in question, and its authenticity demolishes the FBI’s and Secret Service Director Cheatle’s notion that Crooks acted alone, some oddball seeking notoriety because he was bullied at school. I’m not authorized to say anything else right now, but we’re very interested in acquiring that phone. Speaking just for myself, I believe the kid was recruited and used as a pawn, but our investigation continues,” our source said.

* * *

