Diosdado Cabello on Jan. 31, 2025

The minister of Interior Relations, Diosdado Cabello, said that the United States—and in particular the FBI—are aware that far-right political activists Carlos Vecchio, Juan Guaidó, Leopoldo López, Miguel Pizarro, David Smolansky, and Carlos Paparoni are smuggling migrants into the U.S., and know how they do it.

On the radio program, Sin Truco ni Maña, Cabello explained that an investigation is underway into the human smuggling operation of the Venezuelan extreme right, who forge documents so that Venezuelans can enter the U.S. through the political asylum process.

Cabello, who is the first vice president of the PSUV, denounced a law firm in Zulia called Legal Solution, which is directed by Wilfredo Montero and Pedro Arias, and which is promoted by opposition activists Juan Guaidó, Julio Borges, David Smolansky and Carlos Vecchio, among others.

Legal Solution charges clients $4,000 to forge documents in support claims of political persecution. Documents are forged to support claims that people are being investigated for conspiracy and terrorism, i.e., that they are being persecuted by the judicial system. These include proof of registration in an opposition political party or a record of participation in “guarimbas” [violent riots].

The human smuggling gang transfers Venezuelans to Mexico, where they are housed for a week until NGOs operating on the border, smugglers, and cooperative U.S. officials can transfer them into the United States.

Once in the U.S., migrants are put in contact with María Elena Graterol Godoy and Luisa Elena Rosales, who prepare the fraudulent documentation of political persecution and file an application for political asylum on their behalf.

Therefore, Cabello says, the real reason Carlos Vecchio is asking the U.S. to extend temporary protection status for Venezuelans is to keep the migration mafia in business.

[Many probably still owe money to the smugglers, which they won’t be able to pay if they’re deported. Needless to say, smugglers don’t ask if their payments come from extortion or selling drugs, even if they claim to be a political organization.]

“It isn’t Venezuelan migrants they want to protect, but their business,” he said.

The Minister of Interior Relations and Justice stressed that this extremist sector has only profited “from the pain of others, and the United States knows that this is happening in its territory.”

“If the United States wants to solve the problem of migrants, it should dismantle the gang of smugglers. They know it; they have all the investigations. They know who they are, they have the modus operandi, and they know who the law firms in the United States are,” he reported.

At the same time, Cabello warned the public that all these actions promoting migration, carried out by the extreme right with international approval, have as their objective “creating a file against Venezuela of human rights violations.”