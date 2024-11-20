https://realrawnews.com/2024/11/fema-director-deanne-criswell-beaten-to-pulp-at-gitmo-after-guards-find-phone-in-her-cell/

FEMA Director Deanne Criswell, still awaiting a military tribunal and held in pretrial detainment at Guantanamo Bay’s Camp Delta internment facility, was beaten to “a pulp” Sunday night after white hats performing a routine inspection found a phone in her cell.

As reported previously, the malevolent woman was arrested on conspiracy and sedition charges in September and flown to GITMO to stand trial. Sources there have told Real Raw News that President Donald J. Trump asked Vice Adm. Crandall to delay her tribunal until he returns to the Oval Office on January 20, though the reason for the postponement is unclear.

A JAG source at GITMO told RRN that the white-hat-aligned 525th Military Battalion routinely tosses cells for contraband and that Criswell’s had been searched four times before the November 17 inspection at which the MPs found the phone inside a pillowcase.

At 4:00 p.m. that day, a visibly nervous Criswell was told to “cuff up” and pulled from the cell as a pair of MPs entered and began tossing her meager belongings—law books, a copy of the King James Bible—onto whose pages she had scrawled “There is no God”—personal hygiene supplies, and bedding. When the MPs shook out a pillowcase, an active iPhone 14 tied to a prepaid AT&T account fell to the floor.

The MPs confronted Criswell, demanding to know from whom she had acquired the phone. But Criswell wouldn’t speak; instead, she smirked at the MPs and told them, “I’m smarter than you are,” which prompted one MP to pull out his retractable baton and start slapping Criswell across the face with it, lacerating her and causing her left eye to bulge from its socket. The pain didn’t perturb Criswell, who continued smirking in defiance even as a 5th blow slashed her right cheek wide open.

Afterward, Criswell was taken to the hospital and stitched up. Our source said her face is currently swollen and unrecognizable.

She’s refused to tell GITMO staff the name of the person who gave the phone. Sources say it had to be either a soldier of the 525th or someone in a position of power at GITMO.

Having inspected the phone, White Hats determined that Criswell had been communicating with FEMA’s central office in D.C.

While Criswell’s cell had a camera, it was fixed, meaning no coverage directly beneath it.

“That issue’s been remedied,” our source said, without expounding on details.

He said all MPs and GITMO staff with access to Criswell’s cell will be polygraphed and interviewed.

We wish everyone a happy Thanksgiving and Merry Christmas, as we pray these turbulant times are soon replaced by patriotic peace and prosperity. We've been here now for four years, and will remain as long as the fight continues. Your support helps ensure our survival and helps our ability to report on the important matters that go ignored by legacy media.

GiveSendGo to support RRN