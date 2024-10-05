BY Thomas Hicks

On August 19th, 2024, the Department of Homeland Security announced that they had lost track of over 300,000 children. But what exactly does this mean?

Since 2021, an average of 400 unaccompanied children have been smuggled into the United States every day.

These children, who cross into the United States without parents, are subsequently detained, processed by the federal government’s Unaccompanied Children Program and eventually released into the country.

Per the DHS' August 19th announcement, 291,000 of the 300,000 unaccounted-for children were released into the United States without a scheduled court date, while another 32,000, who were given court dates, never showed up for their scheduled court appearance.

In June of 2024, an insider from the department of Health and Human Services provided Muckraker with a list detailing the names of over 8,000 alien children, and their last known addresses. So, we began an operation to find the missing children ourselves.