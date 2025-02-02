Five FBI supervisors involved in the unconstitutional raid on President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate arrived at Guantanamo Bay Saturday afternoon, a day after they were ushered from their offices by security forces on Trump’s “trustworthy” list and delivered into the waiting hand of the U.S. Military.
None of the five knew he was about to be arrested. They had received walking papers and were told to never return lest they be trespassed. But, as RRN has reported on similar firings, U.S. Navy JAG investigators were waiting in the lobbies of their respective buildings to escort them off the premises and into vehicles bound for JAG processing centers.
Next question! Is Gitmo big enough to handle the abundance of criminals in our government?
I cannot express how freaking happy this makes me. Finally some ACTION against the enemies of our sacred republic. But I have a question. It is confirmed that the x head of our Treasury and the US AID security chief, after receiving direct orders from Trump, refused to allow access to all records and documents and all else with the security chief actually getting physical! My question is, who do these clowns think they are to say no to the President, and therefore the people of this country who voted for him. This matter pretty much sums up the problem with the “deep state”. These arrogant sob’s have forgotten that they serve at OUR pleasure , they work for US.