Elizabeth Dibble

August 16, 2026 - The U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps has arrested yet another dormant deep-stater responsible for the creation of the long-debunked Steele Dossier and Operation Russia Gate/Crossfire Hurricane, which weaponized the Department of Justice against President Donald J. Trump and his associates in July 2016.

On Wednesday, August 12, JAG investigators apprehended Elizabeth Dibble, the former Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in London, at her residence in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, according to JAG sources. [Gina Haspel, responsible for rigging the 2020 elections, was CIA Station Chief in London TWICE, which ordinarily doesn’t happen.]

Only rarely do names on unsealed indictments surprise us, but, admittedly, we had never heard of Elizabeth Dibble until sources at JAG’s primary office at Naval Air Station Pensacola on Sunday informed us of her arrest.

The indictment, our source said, ties Dibble to the origins of the FBI’s 2016 Trump-Russia probe. In May 2016, Australian High Commissioner Alexander Downer met Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos in a London bar; Papadopoulos mentioned that Russia had damaging information (“dirt”) on Hillary Clinton. After WikiLeaks began releasing hacked Democratic emails in July 2016, Australian officials passed this information to their U.S. counterparts. Reporting indicates the Australians contacted the State Department’s deputy chief of mission in London—Dibble’s position at the time—about the Downer-Papadopoulos conversation. This tip contributed to the FBI opening Crossfire Hurricane later that month.

The tip later proved to be a product of Dibble’s imagination. Although Papadopoulos and Downer had met socially, Papadopoulos never mentioned Russia or Clinton. Yet Downer went on to tell the State Department that Papadopoulos had supplied him with irrefutable proof that Trump and Vladimir Putin had jointly concocted stories to sink Clinton’s campaign. Dibble, our source said, told FBI Director James Comey that Trump and Putin were in cahoots to tank Clinton’s presidential bid.

The Steele dossier alleged a wide-ranging conspiracy between Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and the Russian government. Compiled by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, it claimed Moscow had cultivated Trump for years, held compromising material to blackmail him, and had cooperated with the campaign to interfere in the election. Dibble told the State Department the dossier was confirmed.

In 2016, the Steele Dossier was discredited and debunked after evidence surfaced that its author, former British MI-5 officer Christopher Steele, had been indirectly funded by the Clinton campaign/DNC via Fusion GPS to author it.

Per our sources, President Trump and Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen authored an indictment against Dibble on January 15, 2020, days before President Trump voluntarily departed the White House for his Mar-a-Lago command center. When he ceded provisional control of the U.S. government to the military, he handed JAG Dibble’s paperwork. Why JAG took six years to move against Dibble is unclear, but better late than never.

At 11:00 p.m. on August 12, JAG personnel, supported by military police, set up a perimeter around Dibble’s two-story colonial home. Loudspeakers repeatedly announced that a valid military arrest warrant was in effect and ordered Dibble to exit the premises. When no response came after several minutes, agents forced entry after smashing windows and hurling smoke and CS grenades through the openings. Moments later, agents breached the front and side doors, clearing rooms methodically under cover of the residual haze.

Dibble, 69, was coughing and rubbing her bloodshot eyes as JAG agents and MPs encircled her.

“What’s this about?” Dibble reportedly asked.

“Treason,” the lead JAG officer said.

Our source said, “No statute of limitations on treason. One at a time they’ll fall, like branches on a dead tree.”

‘Sacrificed’: CIA dumped ‘best officer of his generation’ over ‘nightmare’ Trump warning

Ailia Zehra, Alternet