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Sondra Predmore's avatar
Sondra Predmore
3h

Just love it when people say “Nothing is Happening”! They are expecting CNN or FOX News to report😂

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1 reply by Diana Barahona
Gerry_O'C's avatar
Gerry_O'C
15hEdited

...more twists than a tornado...as the sayin goes 'these people couldn' t lie straight in bed'... 🙏➕🙏...hell, i even find it hard to keep my thinking straight readin this!...

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