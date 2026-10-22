Naming Names

“I’m going to tell you the people I saw during Crossfire Hurricane Operation. I have direct knowledge of the CIA Foreknowledge Program and the NASA hybrid sex-slave program. I was part of both, and I still am.

‘The people I’m going to name have knowledge of both the CIA Foreknowledge Program—many of them profiting off this program with stock purchases and insider trading—and the NASA hybrid sex-slave program. Many have direct knowledge of these sex-slaves, some of them even buying and selling them to this day. This all started in the ‘60s when I was a little girl.

I was sold to NASA and used in NASA programs: put in simulators, where I was forced to stay in a simulator for weeks at a time. They were experimenting on the different gravitational forces and things like that, and how it would affect a child. They were doing different experiments on me in these capsules. There was zero gravity, so you’re floating around in the air. If you pee, you pee in the air; you catch it in a bag—crazy stuff like that. - Cali Bergandi

Gina Jo Rue, bred by NASA to be a mind-controlled sex slave

“Major organizations are the CIA, the FBI, NASA, and also, Blackwater came in later, during Crossfire Hurricane. I actually saw Erik Prince; he was working with Brett Velicovich and Brad Parscale.

The story behind Trump’s perfect phone call, which lead to his impeachment

“And it was during one these meetings where the guy with the pink hair from Cambridge Analytica gave Brett Velicovich a hand-held zapper. He’d turn the dial and it would zap my brain. And I remember Brad Parscale getting in my face like this and going, ‘We’re going to f*** with your brain.’ And they thought that was hilarious.

“They all were involved in some way to silence me as a whistleblower, and conspiring to silence me—silence me forever. Forced suicide, forced disappearance, car accidents—I’ve been in two accidents in the past three years. Enhanced interrogation, which was approved by John Brennan and Samantha Power—I heard them talk about it. And Samantha looked at John Brennan and she said, ‘If they find out about this, we’re all going down for this. We’re all going to go down,’ is what she said to John Brennan. And Susan Rice was involved in that decision, Dina Powell, Michael Barry.

“I saw all of [Robert] Mueller’s lawyers at one time or another. Especially Rush Atkinson and Ryan Dickey. Rush Atkinson whispered in my ear, ‘We’re going to take down your president.’”

“The one running the show was John Brennan. And then Pete Hegseth took over from Brennan later, around 2018. John Brennan wanted them to shame me and find out embarrassing things about me.

Melania Trump called me a monster and an embarrassment.

“These are the people: Gina Haspel, John Brennan, Clapper, Comey, Mueller, Samantha Power, Susan Rice, Fiona Hill, Dina Powell. I saw President Trump and all of his family members. Melania Trump called me a monster and an embarrassment.

Congressmembers

“Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Nadler, Kamala Harris, Jim Jordan, Christian Gillibrand, Maxine Waters. Most, if not all, members of Congress, they know about me and the sex slaves: some of them own them. And most or all of them know about the CIA foreknowledge program, which is why they’re getting so damned rich. Because they’re seeing things in the future, and they’re getting rich off of that knowledge.

Fox News

“But the main people who participated directly in tormenting and silencing me and were given orders from Mueller and Brennan: Fox News.”

Pete Hegseth

Lisa Boothe

Greg Gutfeld actually said to me, ‘Why don’t you die already?’

Trish Regan and Lisa Kennedy [stole Gina’s tampons out of her trash can for the DNA]

K.T. Mcfarland

H.R. McMaster was everywhere, and he worked directly with Mueller.

Dan Bongino

Mike Pompeo. He was in charge of CIA at that time and he said, ‘She won’t make it through the night.’

Dana Perino

Julian Turner

Jesse Watters

Peter Strzok looked in my face and said, ‘Well, we’re going to kill you.’

Katie Pavlich is a sick bitch.

Blake Berman

Judge Janine

Sara Carter

Brett Velicovich

Brad Parscale

Sean Hannity

Tom Homan

Steve Bannon

Michael Wolff

Emily Compagno

Harris Faulkner

Matthew Whittaker

Daniel Hoffman

Pam Bondi

Trey Yingst

Kyle Seraphin

Erik Prince

Susan Li

Deirdre Bolton

Tara Maller

Joey Jones

Ben Shapiro