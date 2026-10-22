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Kimberly
5d

How about we all see how this 💩plays out. We don’t really know who did what, or to whom. It has been said, “We are watching a show”. Don’t discredit anyone until you see facts, proof etc….

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29 replies by Diana Barahona and others
Kimberly's avatar
Kimberly
5d

I’m not saying Gina doesn’t deserve justice. I think Gina and the thousands of other victims deserve justice, and as far as Pres.Trump, his family, and all those named, should face the full force of justice. We just need to be patient and let the military handle this. My heart goes out to all of the victims. Nobody should EVER be subjected to the abuse and torture done to them by the wicked demonic asses. Maybe Im wrong, but I believe God is handling this thru the good military ppl of the world.

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