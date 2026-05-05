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Sonia Nordenson's avatar
Sonia Nordenson
3d

FAFO.

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Mark Grant's avatar
Mark Grant
3d

The shit these poor guys have to deal with is so sickening to my stomach and the overwhelming majority of Americans are totally clueless of the extreme challenges they face at the drop of a hat !!! Unbelievable Leadership only they can provide, THANK YOU SO MUCH !!!🇺🇲🙏❤️

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